Treating hepatitis

Molecular diagnosis leads to personalised and advanced treatment of hepatitis

Published: 23rd August 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 06:54 AM

By Dr Vishal Wadhwa
KOCHI: Personalised/precision medicine is a well-established approach that plays a pivotal role while tailoring clinical strategies based on the genomic, behavioural and environmental background of individual patients. This branch of medicine can predict a patient’s response to a drug whether it will cure the patient or will there be side effects. It will also help understand a patient’s journey through a disease be it cancer or an infection.

In diseases caused by infectious agents, this field focuses on the genetic make-up of the infecting pathogen that is affecting the patient and will help make a tailor-made diagnostic and treatment plan. Consider hepatitis, an inflammation of the liver. It is caused by infection, alcohol, drug side effect and autoimmune diseases. The symptoms of the disease range from nausea, vomiting, and loss of appetite to abdominal pain, the most common one being jaundice.

For hepatitis that is formed due to infectious aetiology, molecular diagnostic methods are relied upon for the diagnosis, giving suitable care and treatment to patients, especially those suffering from viral hepatitis B and C.These viral hepatitis agents can cause long-standing infection (chronic), which can further lead to severe liver disease and cancer. Hence, it is important to detect the mutations affecting the viral genome. This is especially important in patients suffering from chronic infection.

Both hepatitis B and C have more than one genetic type (genotype) and also mutants with altered DNA/ RNA that can affect the course of the disease, from being mild and self-limiting to severe. It will also affect the progression. 

Mutations can also affect the results of some common tests by allowing the virus to escape detection (escape mutants). Plus, certain mutations can lead to the wrong clinical classification of the condition of the patient. This will lead also to wrong treatment. For example, the negative mutant.

That is where molecular diagnosis comes in. The outcome of the disease will vary with genotypes and mutations detected. A mutation, if detected, can alert the doctor about the potential resistance to antiviral agents and select a suitable one.

Quantitative PCR tests which detect the viral load are one way of molecular diagnosing patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B. Detecting liver enzyme (ALT) and hepatitis E antigen are also necessary for patient management.

Patients are assessed for viral loads in their blood at decided intervals to check their response to treatment. The future of treatment lies in the hand of genomics, proteomics and bioinformatics. These branches will help in a major way in the day-to-day care of patients.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
