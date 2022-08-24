Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam Rural police to auction seized vehicles

The move came after complaints from several people.

Published: 24th August 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly 1,500 vehicles that were seized in various cases and dumped close to the Ernakulam Rural police headquarters by the police, MVD, revenue, and other departments will soon be auctioned. The rusted vehicles dumped on the roadside pose a danger to commuters and occupy a lot of public space. A large number of vehicles were abandoned by their owners owing to pending cases. 

The move came after complaints from several people. The police informed that the registered owners must legally retrieve their vehicles within one month.

“If they are not taken back, action will be taken under provisions of Kerala Police Act,” said district police chief Vivek Kumar, adding that prompt action is being taken based on complaints about traffic and health problems caused by these vehicles.

