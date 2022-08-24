Home Cities Kochi

Gang that threatened and robbed youth in lodge lands in police net

One of the accused still at large; woman approached the victim on pretext of seeking job

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The gang that blackmailed and robbed a youth from Vaikom at a lodge on the Hospital Road was arrested on Tuesday. Haseena, 28, hailing from Umayanellur, Kollam, her husband Jithin J, 28, and Anshad S, 26, from Chandanathoppu, Kollam, were arrested by the Central Police. Another accused Anas is on the run. The incident occurred on August 8.

The police said Haseena approached the youth who runs a homenursing service firm in Tripunithura on the pretext of seeking a job. She later sent WhatsApp messages about the available jobs in some places. Later, she sent a WhatsApp message to the youth seeking some money. The complainant said he would pay it online but she told him that since she had taken a bank loan, the money would be automatically deducted by the bank as soon as it is credited. She then asked him to meet personally.

Subsequently, the complainant reached the lodge on the Hospital Road and Haseena asked him to sit on the bed and talked to him for a while. During that time  Jithin, Anshad and Anas entered the room, tied the complainant to a chair and beat him up after putting a towel in his mouth. Later the complainant’s bracelet, hand chain and ring were taken away by the gang.

Besides, a sum of Rs 30,000 in possession of him was also robbed. Haseena threatened the complainant and also took away the ATM card and withdrew Rs 10,000. She also took away Rs 15,000 through Google Pay after threatening him. Meanwhile, Anshad snatched the youth’s mobile phone and sold it at a shop in Penta Menaka tower, the police said.

After committing the robbery, the accused threatened the youth that they would post the entire incident on Facebook. Though he was initially scared, he complained to the police following which the accused went into hiding. An investigation with the help of the cyber cell helped nab the three.

