Marine Products Export Development Authority turns 50, celebrations from Wednesday

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel will kick-start the event in Kochi on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Credited with making India’s marine products a global brand, the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) has completed five decades marked by breakthroughs and improved infrastructure, providing a considerable impetus to the seafood industry in the country’s coastal states.
Launched in 1972 as a statutory body of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, MPEDA is all set to celebrate the golden jubilee of its existence, with India’s marine exports touching 1.4 million tonnes (`57,586 crore) as against just 35,523 tonnes in the year of inception and the delectable products finding a stamp of approval from seafood gourmets across the globe.

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel will kick-start the event in Kochi on Wednesday. The function at Grand Hyatt in Bolgatty Island will also see the distribution of the MPEDA Export Awards and Champions Trophy of MPEDA Golden Jubilee Marine Quest 2022.

Overlapping with Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Wednesday’s event will be attended by Diwakar Nath Misra, joint secretary, Department of Commerce, Government of India; MPEDA ex-chairman T K A Nair (former principal secretary and advisor to the prime minister), Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Chairman Paul Antony and Seafood Exporters Association of India national president Jagadish Fofandi.

MPEDA Chairman Dodda Venkata Swamy said the golden jubilee comes amid the authority’s continued efforts to capitalise on the milestones reflected in its fundamental focus on capture fisheries,value-added products and market promotion, besides establishing a pan-India network while invigorating quality and sustainability.

