Pothole death: Karnataka truck driver arrested after 18 days

The police have arrested a Karnataka native in connection with the death of a 52-year-old on the national highway at Nedumbassery.

Published: 24th August 2022 06:54 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The police have arrested a Karnataka native in connection with the death of a 52-year-old on the national highway at Nedumbassery. Hashim, a Manjali native, died after a truck ran over him as he fell from his scooter when it hit a pothole near the Mar Athanasius School, Nedumbassery at 10.30pm on August 5.

The Nedumbassery police have arrested Hanumanthappa, 28, of Karnataka, in connection with the incident. The police said Hanumanthappa did not stop the truck even after noticing the mishap and escaped from the spot. The Ernakulam Rural district police chief Vivek Kumar had constituted a special team to track the vehicle.

The police team examined about 350 CCTV visuals and collected details of about 500 vehicle owners as part of the investigation. Subsequently, the track was traced from Karnataka. The truck was transporting chemicals to Bengaluru from Kochi.The Nedumbassery police have registered a case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) in connection with the incident.

