‘Weather woman’ & some rain mystery 

KOCHI: Google doodles are nice little creative capsules. They are informative and nudge one to read up and research. On Tuesday, Google paid tributes to ‘Weather Woman of India’ Anna Mani on her 104th birth anniversary.Anna was born on August 23, 1918, at Peermade in Idukki which was part of erstwhile Travancore. Most articles on her highlight that she was a voracious reader as a child.

One piece says Anna read all the books at a local library by the age of 12. Another one notes she “demanded” an Encyclopaedia be set instead of jewellery at the age of eight.Later, after graduating in Physics and Chemistry from Presidency College, Madras, she headed to the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. There, Anna did research in spectrography under the legendary C V Raman.

Her passion for meteorology led her to Imperial College, London, where she specialised in “weather instruments”. During that period, she did research at the British Meteorological Office and observatories in the UK.Said to be a staunch nationalist who only wore khadi, Anna returned in 1948 to serve independent India. She “produced nearly 100 weather instruments” for the country, say tribute pieces.

Google India notes Anna’s “inventions continue to make our lives easier”. “She gave us gadgets to measure weather, and laid the groundwork for renewable energy,” it adds in a tweet.

Courtesy | World Meteorological Organization

Making a mark in the “male-dominated” field, Anna went on to become the Indian Meteorological Department’s deputy director-general and a member of the UN’s World Meteorological Organization. An advocate of renewable energy, she was part of the International Solar Energy Society, too.On August 16, 2001, Anna left for the skies, a world beyond meteorological realms. Her legacy lives on.Two decades later, India would certainly be looking for more Anna Manis to bolster its weather forecast system, considering the chaotic climatic patterns these days.

In Kerala, seasonal cycles have gone for a toss, and the current prediction is to gear up for heavy rainfall. Predictions have become as mysterious as the origins of the ideal phrase for the times — raining cats and dogs.This one has intrigued me for a long. Most dictionaries are inconclusive on the etymology of this amusing phrase.To a query on the origin, the Library of Congress says: “We don’t know. The phrase might have its roots in Norse mythology, medieval superstitions, the obsolete word catadupe (waterfall), or dead animals in the streets of Britain being picked up by storm waters.”

Elaborating on the idiom, LOC notes:

*Odin, the Norse god of storms, was often pictured with dogs and wolves, which were symbols of wind. Witches, who supposedly rode their brooms during storms, were often pictured with black cats, which became signs of heavy rain for sailors. Therefore, “raining cats and dogs” may refer to a storm with wind (dogs) and heavy rain (cats).

* “Cats and dogs” may come from the Greek expression cata doxa, which means “contrary to experience or belief.” If it is raining cats and dogs, it is raining unusually hard.

* “Cats and dogs” may be a perversion of the now obsolete word catadupe. In old English, catadupe meant a cataract or waterfall. A version of catadupe existed in many old languages. In Latin, for example, catadupa was borrowed from classical Greek, referring to the cataracts of the Nile River. So, to say it’s raining “cats and dogs” might be to say it’s raining waterfalls.

* A false theory stated that cats and dogs used to cuddle into thatch roofs during storms and then be washed out during heavy rains. However, a properly maintained thatch roof is naturally water resistant and slanted to allow water to run off. To slip off the roof, the animals would have to be lying on the outside—an unlikely place for an animal to seek shelter during a storm.

Oxford Lexico says the phrase’s origin is “uncertain”. However, it adds the usage was “first recorded in 1738... by [Anglo-Irish satirist Jonathan Swift, but the phrase rain dogs and polecats [an animal similar to a ferret] was used a century earlier in Richard Brome’s The City Witt”.

Etymologists, however, note similar wording first appeared in British poet Henry Vaughan’s collection of poems Olor Iscanus, in which he refers to “a roof that was secure against ‘dogs and cats rained in shower’”.

Swift, they believe, popularised the phrase through his 1738 satire on “conversations of the upper classes” — Complete Collection of Genteel and Ingenious Conversation.

Time to wrap up. Off I go, leaving some weather-related idioms for the rainy week ahead

Been under the weather: “been mildly ill”

Lovely weather for ducks: “wet, rainy weather”

Ride out/weather the storm: “to deal with a difficult situation without being harmed or damaged too much”

As right as rain: “to feel fine and healthy”

Make heavy weather of (something): “To make something harder or more laborious to do, especially more than is usual or necessary.”

Queen’s weather: “Good weather, especially on a day that an outdoor event is scheduled to happen. The phrase refers to Queen Victoria, who tended to have favourable weather conditions at her public appearances.”

All-weather friend: “A genuine friend or ally whose support remains constant regardless of good or ill fortune. Often used in reference to political allies.”

Make fair weather:“To flatter.”

Nice weather we’re having: “The weather is very nice or pleasant. Used as a polite, if clichéd, conversation starter. Sometimes used ironically when the weather is not nice at all.”

How’s the weather up there?: “Cliché A humorous question used to remark upon the fact that someone is remarkably tall.”

