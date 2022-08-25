Home Cities Kochi

A new Onapattu to woo Kerala

AJIO has released a campaign video titled Keralam Mariyo  co-produced by Thaikkudam Bridge and starring Kalyani Priyadarshan

Published: 25th August 2022

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In bright pink jackets, elaborate tops with exotic prints and saris, tie-dye crop tops and bright caps, the gen Z of Kerala croons ‘Keralam Maariyo’ in the new promotional song released by AJIO.Every year, Onam refreshes Kerala with joy and festivities after many months of rain. This Onam, the first harvest celebration without Covid restrictions, is special for Malayalis. To tap into this potential market, AJIO has introduced something fresh, fashionable, foot-tapping and bold.

The new track, Keralam Maariyo is co-produced by the brand and rock band  Thaikkudam Bridge. Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan stars in the music video along with models sporting modern, traditional and fusion apparel. The catchphrase ‘Keralam Maariyo’ roughly translates into ‘Has Kerala changed?’ and underlines brand AJIO’s belief in challenging the status quo.

The track is already grabbing eyeballs and conversations on the subject, welcoming people to look at the changing facets of societal and cultural norms in Kerala. The song, something of an Onam anthem according to the brand, was released as a 2.5-minute music video and 30-second TV commercials.

The Keralam Maariyo campaign is AJIO’s ode to Kerala’s love for cultural experimentation, says the brand in a press release. “The song pays tribute to the progressive side of Malayali culture, where tradition and modernity co-exist in stunning harmony,” says the brand.

Sneak peek The music video  welcomes people to look at the changing facets of societal and cultural norms in Kerala. According to AJIO the song pays tribute to the progressive side of Malayali culture.

