Home Cities Kochi

Avoid antibiotics to boost seafood exports: Piyush Goyal

Goyal said, for the development of the sector, the seafood industry should locate 20 markets for items that comprise 90% of the exports.

Published: 25th August 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Presenting a four-point roadmap for the comprehensive development of the seafood industry in the country, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday urged the seafood export community to avoid antibiotics in shrimp farming to boost exports.

Pointing out that all foreign markets have gone stricter on the inspection of marine products in the post-Covid era, the Union minister said Japan only accepts vannamei shrimps that are 100% antibiotic-free. The presence of antibiotics in the products is a major issue in European countries, America, Australia, Korea and Thailand, he added.

Addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), held at Grand Hyatt in Kochi, via videoconferencing, Goyal said the Union government safeguarded the interests of the marine farmers in the last round of WTO discussions. India is working towards realising marine exports worth Rs 1 lakh crore by 2025, he said.

Goyal said, for the development of the sector, the seafood industry should locate 20 markets for items that comprise 90% of the exports. The industry should chart out marine products development projects in consultation with state administrations and aim for exports worth 20 billion dollars in the next five years, the commerce minister said.

He also recommended awareness programmes to guard marine products from antibiotics and pathogens. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel inaugurated the celebrations and released LegaSea, a coffee-table book, to mark the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Piyush Goyal seafood
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp