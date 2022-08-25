Home Cities Kochi

Govt bodies-PTA tussle: Vennala school building won’t open before Onam

A section of local people came out on Wednesday alleging the KIIFB and INKEL locked up the building of GHSS Vennala citing that the completion certificate has not been received so far.

Published: 25th August 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Vennala Government Higher Secondary School building | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A government higher secondary school building in Kochi is caught in the middle of a row after Infrastructure Kerala Limited (INKEL) --- a consultancy firm partly owned by the state government --- allegedly refused to hand over a newly constructed building to the school authorities following an argument with the parent teachers association.

A section of local people came out on Wednesday alleging the KIIFB and INKEL locked up the building of GHSS Vennala citing that the completion certificate has not been received so far. They urged the authorities to resolve the concern of students and teachers. INKEL authorities said the construction was delayed following some additional works pointed out by the PTA functionaries and completion certificate was not handed over by the school authorities.

“Once we get the certificate, we will hand over the key to the school,” said an INKEL official.Almost all the works on the `3.27-crore building have been completed. KIIFB allotted `3 crore as the school building was in a dilapidated state while `27 lakh was granted from the MLA fund.“The building was completed on March 31 this year and we requested the school authorities to take over. The documents were also handed over for signature. However, they were returned by the PTA though the principal was ready. The documents were again given to the principal on August 11,” said an INKEL official.

There are 16 classrooms and two laboratories in the three-storey building. The work had commenced on October 20, 2020.“Many additional work outside the estimate and work front, such as parapet and roofing sheet at HS block, playground levelling and tree cutting, are already done without any payment. Rectification work in the HS building is not included in the current scope of work,” said the INKEL official.

The key of the newly constructed building was with the INKEL. It was handed over to the school officials following a talk between INKEL and education department officials. “We are not against INKEL or any departments. We have pointed out some additional works and the issue has been settled,” said PTA president Snehaprabha K. She said they expect to shift the classes to the new building after Onam holidays.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp