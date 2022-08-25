Govt bodies-PTA tussle: Vennala school building won’t open before Onam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A government higher secondary school building in Kochi is caught in the middle of a row after Infrastructure Kerala Limited (INKEL) --- a consultancy firm partly owned by the state government --- allegedly refused to hand over a newly constructed building to the school authorities following an argument with the parent teachers association.

A section of local people came out on Wednesday alleging the KIIFB and INKEL locked up the building of GHSS Vennala citing that the completion certificate has not been received so far. They urged the authorities to resolve the concern of students and teachers. INKEL authorities said the construction was delayed following some additional works pointed out by the PTA functionaries and completion certificate was not handed over by the school authorities.

“Once we get the certificate, we will hand over the key to the school,” said an INKEL official.Almost all the works on the `3.27-crore building have been completed. KIIFB allotted `3 crore as the school building was in a dilapidated state while `27 lakh was granted from the MLA fund.“The building was completed on March 31 this year and we requested the school authorities to take over. The documents were also handed over for signature. However, they were returned by the PTA though the principal was ready. The documents were again given to the principal on August 11,” said an INKEL official.

There are 16 classrooms and two laboratories in the three-storey building. The work had commenced on October 20, 2020.“Many additional work outside the estimate and work front, such as parapet and roofing sheet at HS block, playground levelling and tree cutting, are already done without any payment. Rectification work in the HS building is not included in the current scope of work,” said the INKEL official.

The key of the newly constructed building was with the INKEL. It was handed over to the school officials following a talk between INKEL and education department officials. “We are not against INKEL or any departments. We have pointed out some additional works and the issue has been settled,” said PTA president Snehaprabha K. She said they expect to shift the classes to the new building after Onam holidays.

