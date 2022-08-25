HelpAge India-Kochi Corp’s second air tour on Thursday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: HelpAge India and the Kochi corporation’s Vayojana Sevana Kendram at Chullickal are jointly organising a second air tour for elderly women. The tour will be flagged off from the Vayojana Sevana Kendram by MLA Uma Thomas on Thursday.

“This trip is aimed at providing emotional well-being and an opportunity for older people to fly by air and visit tourist destinations, which will be an experience they will cherish,” said a HelpAge India official.

The expenses for the trip is being borne by Capt. Gopakumar, managing director of Chennai-based Celestine Travels, after he came to know of the missed opportunity of 15 elderly women during the first air tour.

The tour comprises a flight from Kochi to Kannur and visits to destinations like Parassinikkadavu Snake Park, Sree Muthappan Temple and Muzhuppilangad Beach. They will return by train and reach Kochi on August 27.

