Kerala HC directs govt to disburse money to pay salary in KSRTC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to release the required amount to the KSRTC to pay salaries for July and August along with the eligible bonus to the employees on or before September 1.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order on a petition filed by R Baji and others seeking payment of salary to KSRTC employees on time. The court observed that “it is unconscionable for this court to leave the employees of the KSRTC hungry during the Onam season, when the state enters festivities, after nearly two years of Covid pandemic disruption.”

Onam is at our doorstep, but the employees of KSRTC still find no ray of hope, the court said. The court pointed out that Rs 103 crore sought by the KSRTC to pay the salaries for the months of July and August as well as bonus would have to be honoured by the state government, as they could recover the same through other methods, including the proceedings against the assets of the KSRTC in due course.

