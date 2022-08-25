Home Cities Kochi

Nigerian, a crucial link of MDMA smuggling into Kochi, arrested

Okafor Emmanuel’s gang had smuggled 4.5kg of MDMA into Kerala in the past 6 months

Published: 25th August 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An Inquiry into the seizure of 100g of MDMA from Kaloor has led to the arrest of a Nigerian citizen, who is believed to have been a major link in a racket that smuggles synthetic drugs into the city from New Delhi and Bengaluru. Okafor Eze Emmanuel, 36, was arrested by the Kochi city police from Bengaluru on Wednesday. Police said he was part of a Bengaluru-based racket.

The police had seized 102g of MDMA concealed in two packets from a scooter parked along the Kaloor Stadium Link Road on July 28. A youth, Haroon Sultan, was arrested in connection with the seizure. Three other members of the racket --- Alin Joseph, Niju Peter and Alan Tony --- were nabbed following an inquiry.

The police said an investigation into the source of the drugs led them to Fort Kochi native Varghese Joseph Fernandez, 34, who was a key member of the Bengaluru-based racket. Upon questioning him, the police received clues about the Nigerian.

It revealed that Okafor’s gang had smuggled 4.5kg of MDMA into the state in the past six months. However, soon after the arrests of his gang members, Okafor switched off his mobile phone and moved to a different location. A team led by Palarivattom SHO Sanal S arrested him after tracing his hideout at KR Puram in Bengaluru with the help of cyber cell and WhatsApp. Though the accused resisted, the police overpowered him and took him into custody.

“Okafor’s gang was one of the major rackets which smuggled most of the MDMA into the state, especially Kochi. Okafor is the major link in the racket,” said a police officer. The accused was presented before the court which remanded him in judicial custody. City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju monitored the probe and the arrest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MDMA Nigerian citizen Kochi
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp