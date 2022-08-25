Nigerian, a crucial link of MDMA smuggling into Kochi, arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An Inquiry into the seizure of 100g of MDMA from Kaloor has led to the arrest of a Nigerian citizen, who is believed to have been a major link in a racket that smuggles synthetic drugs into the city from New Delhi and Bengaluru. Okafor Eze Emmanuel, 36, was arrested by the Kochi city police from Bengaluru on Wednesday. Police said he was part of a Bengaluru-based racket.

The police had seized 102g of MDMA concealed in two packets from a scooter parked along the Kaloor Stadium Link Road on July 28. A youth, Haroon Sultan, was arrested in connection with the seizure. Three other members of the racket --- Alin Joseph, Niju Peter and Alan Tony --- were nabbed following an inquiry.

The police said an investigation into the source of the drugs led them to Fort Kochi native Varghese Joseph Fernandez, 34, who was a key member of the Bengaluru-based racket. Upon questioning him, the police received clues about the Nigerian.

It revealed that Okafor’s gang had smuggled 4.5kg of MDMA into the state in the past six months. However, soon after the arrests of his gang members, Okafor switched off his mobile phone and moved to a different location. A team led by Palarivattom SHO Sanal S arrested him after tracing his hideout at KR Puram in Bengaluru with the help of cyber cell and WhatsApp. Though the accused resisted, the police overpowered him and took him into custody.

“Okafor’s gang was one of the major rackets which smuggled most of the MDMA into the state, especially Kochi. Okafor is the major link in the racket,” said a police officer. The accused was presented before the court which remanded him in judicial custody. City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju monitored the probe and the arrest.

