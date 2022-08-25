Paappan and the pothole potshots

S Neeraj Krishna By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It was heartening to note Paappan crossed the Rs 50 crore milestone, ahead of its OTT release. Yes, I have been a Suresh Gopi fan since his Bharatchandran days. Mea culpa! The film, which saw the ‘action hero’ join forces with veteran entertainer Joshiy, had faced boycott calls, courtesy Gopi’s “Sanghi” links. A news report said Paappan received ‘negative reviews’ and derision online even before its release. Yet, the film did well.

Personally, I found it to be a decent watch. Suresh Gopi was majestic, and the plot reminded me of Agatha Christie’s works — packed with backstories and twists. A little convoluted, though, like Christie’s Elephants Can Remember.

But it was engaging. And the multiplex in Kochi, where I watched it, was houseful with a demographically diverse crowd. Amid the ongoing boycott calls against some Bollywood films, such as Lal Singh Chaddha, one entertainment biz analyst’s observation stood out: No amount of carping can ever stop good content from succeeding. ‘Good’ here, of course, is subjective.

Nna Thaan Case Kodu is another example. The film was released with a potshot at potholes on the state’s roads. Leftist lackeys were quick to denounce the film online. Last heard, the film is doing pretty well at the box office.

Common Keralites, meanwhile, wish they had the choice to ‘boycott’ potholes linked to various political parties. Potholes, too, are ‘branded’ these days, primarily under Central and state categories. Keyboard warriors of parties carefully classify visuals and memes based on the political lineage of potholes. Unfortunately, divided we troll and united we fall into these very potholes. At the administrative level, meanwhile, officials and people’s representatives resort to their favourite game: Passing the buck. For instance, the KP Vallon Road leading to my house in Kochi was dug up by the Water Authority some months ago, right before the rains.

It is a busy route that links different parts of Kochi, and takes considerable traffic load off the main road connecting Vyttila junction to the city centre. Today, one half of the lane is like an off-road biking track. Ask the councillors and officials, and one gets the Reservoir Dogs scene of all pointing guns at each other. And the common man has the perennially phlegmatic response: “Things will never change.”

The change will come with proper spadework. And the first step is to call a spade a spade. Kerala’s roads need more governmental attention.

Some Left fellow-travellers argue that the state’s road network is better than some other states. That’s like seeking solace in having a candle while the neighbour is in the dark during a power outage. Old records show Kerala did well in road connectivity, like several social indices, even during royal rule. Yes, we are better than several other states. Does that mean we should not push the bar higher? Can we shun vanity, please?

Last weekend, the Kerala High Court termed accidents due to bad roads “man-made disasters”, and directed district collectors to pull up their socks. “I caution them that every further accident will have to be explained by them in future”, said Justice Devan Ramachandran. He also observed there was “at least one road in Kerala which has stood the ravages of monsoon for the last more than a decade and half; and hence citizens cannot be found at fault if they have to believe that if a road is constructed well, it will last”.

Reflecting the views of the public, the court noted the state has been witnessing “a continuing saga of construction, dilapidation and construction again; which happens in quick succession, at least once in a year or multiple times”.

“If someone is corrupt, someone else will die. I cannot let that happen,” Justice Ramachandran added.

Basically, what needs to be done has to be done well. And that brings the man at the helm of public works, Mohamed Riyas, under the spotlight.

Only the lord knows why the rookie MLA was given charge of two heavyweight portfolios, tourism and PWD, especially at a time when both vital sectors demand intensive focus.

There were, in fact, murmurs within the CPM itself on Riyas’s rapid elevation. “How much ever the party tries to justify this decision, the message it sends out is totally wrong and against the grain of socialist principles. It is obviously part of a deliberate move, smacking of dictatorial trends,” a senior leader recently told TNIE.

Earlier this month, the CPM state committee meeting, too, reportedly saw the PWD come under flak. How about some segregation and having a dedicated minister for roads a la Nitin Gadkari, who has secret admirers even in anti-BJP circles?

“What you have raised is a valid point. But, beware, you will be branded next,” cautions a senior journalist and well-wisher, in jest.

Well, the onus, now, is on Riyas to prove his mettle and justify the alleged “pampering”. The silver lining is that he recently admitted there was an issue at hand and that he was open to criticism when journalists questioned him over the cyber attacks on Nna Thaan Case Kodu.

Clearly, the need of the hour is to shove aside hype and hyperboles and hit the road afresh. As said, nothing can stop good content. And intent.

