Recent drug seizure points to increasing abuse among transgenders

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The arrest of a transgender person in Kochi with MDMA has left the police and the excise department bewildered. They have received information that many transgender persons have become drug abusers. Deeksha, 24, a transgender model, was arrested by the excise squad with 8.5g of MDMA while she was supplying drugs to others from the transgender community. The enforcement agencies, who had arrested the same person in a drug case earlier, also found that she stayed in different hotels to sell drugs. According to information from within the transgender community, nearly 50% of their members, reportedly, are drug addicts or drug carriers.

“While some use drugs when engaging in flesh trade, others use it to get relief from stress. Many have taken this as a job and are supplying drugs to youngsters. It is also sad to notice that the transgender community is affected by drug abuse,” said a transgender person, requesting anonymity.

Another transgender person, who recently stopped using drugs, said most of them were procuring drugs from Bengaluru.“The police and other enforcement agencies never suspect transgender persons. We can easily carry drugs in our bags, and that is what most of them are doing now. The MDMA that we get from Bengaluru for Rs 2,000 per gram can be sold easily here for a profit ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000. Given the high profit-margin, they believe sex reassignment surgery can be done at the earliest using the money,” the source said.

The law enforcement agencies confirmed that transgender persons are mainly doing drugs business during the night.“Though some are leading a normal life, a section of them is addicted to drugs. Their customers go to them. Since most of them come out at night, they supply drugs at night. But the law enforcement agencies are facing certain issues in questioning them. If we conduct a body search to seize the drugs, that will become another issue,” said ACP Abdul Salam K A, of the Narcotic Cell, Kochi City police.Meanwhile, Avanthika, a Transgender Justice Board member, said: “Drug abuse cases are now increasing among transgender persons. It is their partners who are luring transgender persons into drugs.”

