Police dog Ronney retires after eight years of service

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural Police’s Armed Reserve (AR) Camp in Kalamassery witnessed a rare and emotional retirement ceremony on Thursday. Ronney, a tracker dog of the K9 squad which served the department for the past eight years, was accorded a grand farewell by officials at the camp. The Labrador Retriever breed dog, which had played a key role in several investigations, is nine now

According to police officials, Ronney, whose official name is Senora, joined the Ernakulam Rural Police’s K9 squad in 2014. After a year’s training at the Kerala Police Academy, Ronney assisted the officers in cracking several cases, including murders, thefts and missing cases. Though nine-years-old, Ronney is still very active and one of the best tracker dogs in the K9 squad, said an official.

The retirement ceremony witnessed some emotional moments as the dog was close to the police officers at the Kalamassery AR camp. Sub-Inspector Sabu Paul received the last salute from Ronney during the ceremony.

Later, the other five canines of the K9 squad gave a salute to Ronney. By afternoon, Ronney was taken to the old-age home for police dogs at Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur in a special vehicle. Senior civil police officers C P Hemant, O B Simil and K S Abhijith were Ronney’s trainers.

The Police Dog Squad of Ernakulam Rural District Police was started in 2011 for assisting in the detection of crimes. Now, the Ernakulam Rural Police have two sniffer dogs and three tracker dogs. There are eight handlers in the squad.

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural Police’s Armed Reserve (AR) Camp in Kalamassery witnessed a rare and emotional retirement ceremony on Thursday. Ronney, a tracker dog of the K9 squad which served the department for the past eight years, was accorded a grand farewell by officials at the camp. The Labrador Retriever breed dog, which had played a key role in several investigations, is nine now According to police officials, Ronney, whose official name is Senora, joined the Ernakulam Rural Police’s K9 squad in 2014. After a year’s training at the Kerala Police Academy, Ronney assisted the officers in cracking several cases, including murders, thefts and missing cases. Though nine-years-old, Ronney is still very active and one of the best tracker dogs in the K9 squad, said an official. The retirement ceremony witnessed some emotional moments as the dog was close to the police officers at the Kalamassery AR camp. Sub-Inspector Sabu Paul received the last salute from Ronney during the ceremony. Later, the other five canines of the K9 squad gave a salute to Ronney. By afternoon, Ronney was taken to the old-age home for police dogs at Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur in a special vehicle. Senior civil police officers C P Hemant, O B Simil and K S Abhijith were Ronney’s trainers. The Police Dog Squad of Ernakulam Rural District Police was started in 2011 for assisting in the detection of crimes. Now, the Ernakulam Rural Police have two sniffer dogs and three tracker dogs. There are eight handlers in the squad.