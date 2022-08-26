Home Cities Kochi

Syro-Malabar Church appoints three new auxiliary bishops

The Church authorities said prior to their election, an approval from the Holy Father was obtained through Apostolic Nuncio.

Published: 26th August 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Syro-malabar Church Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry has appointed Fr Alex Tharamangalam, Fr Joseph Kollamparambil and Fr Thomas Padiyath as the auxiliary bishops on Thursday. The announcement was made on the concluding day of the Synod of Bishops at Mount St Thomas on Thursday. Fr Tharamangalam is appointed at the eparchy of Mananthavady and both Fr Kollamparambil and Fr Padiyath at the eparchy of Shamshabad.

The Church authorities said prior to their election, an approval from the Holy Father was obtained through Apostolic Nuncio. Since Fr Tharamangalam was in Germany, he could not attend the function.Meanwhile, Fr Kollamparambil and Fr Padiyath were given the insignia by the cardinal and Shamshabad eparchy bishop Mar Raphael Thattil.

The date of the episcopal ordination of bishops designate will be announced later. With this, the total number of bishops in the Syro-Malabar Church has gone up to 65.The cardinal accepted the resignation of Mar Jacob Muricken, auxiliary bishop of the eparchy of Pala. He had submitted it on August 16. The resignation was accepted with the consent of the Permanent Synod. The cardinal said Mar Muricken had expressed his inner desire to pursue monastic life since 2017, but taking into account the directive of the Apostolic See, he was asked to continue his Episcopal ministry. “The major archbishop’s decision to accept the resignation of Bishop Muricken was informed to the Apostolic See,” he said.

Auxiliary bishops-elect
Fr Tharamangalam, a priest from the Archeparchy of Thalassery, was born in 1958. He was ordained as a priest in 1983. He holds a doctorate in philosophy from the Gregorian University, Rome. He had served in various parishes under the Archeparchy of Thalassery. He was serving as a vicar in the parish of Madathil in the Archeparchy.

Fr Kollamparambil, a priest from the Eparchy of Pala, was born in 1955. He was ordained a priest on December 1981. He has been working as Syncellus for Gujarat Mission area in the eparchy of Shamshabad. He had also served as a senate member of Mahatma Gandhi University.  Fr Padiyath, a priest from the Archeparchy of Changanassery was born in 1969. He was ordained a priest on December 1994. The bishop designate served as an assistant vicar in Athirampuzha parish and also as the secretary to Archbishop Joseph Powathil.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp