The ‘green building’ specialist

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ecofriendly living spaces are in vogue. And one name that keeps cropping up in sustainable housing discussions is of Thiruvananthapuram-based architect Ashams Ravi, who recently bagged the Hudco Design Award 2021-2022 (green buildings category) for his house, ‘Canaan’.

Inspired by legendary architect Laurie Baker, Ashams built ‘Canaan’, located at Powdikonam, fully using locally available materials. That included bricks and window frames from demolished houses in and around the capital city.

The two-storey building is situated on an inclined land, and Ashams designed it in such a way that the trees on the compound were preserved. A mahogany tree is, in fact, an integral part of the structure — standing tall within the walls. “About 90% of this house is made up of reused material.

The remaining add-ons, too, are ecofriendly stuff such as lime and bamboo,” says the Costford architect, who has designed nearly 90 ‘green buildings’ across Kerala. “I haven’t even used polish over the bricks — it’s as rustic as it gets.”

He says one must take great care to ensure “flora and fauna of a site is not be disturbed” and there is “minimal impact on the environment. “Hence, this house was designed after proper study of the topography,” he adds. “Since local materials have been re-purposed, it was cost-effective, too. As home decor, I have added some elements such as cart wheels and old bottles.”

Ashams adds some people might be hesitant to use old materials to construct their dream homes. “There is nothing to worry. All that one needs to check for quality,” he says. The jovial architect advises people to study the climatic conditions of the region before building a house. “Wind flow, sunlight, rainfall, etc, have to be considered. Nearby mountains and waterbodies should also be noted,” he explains.

With enhanced natural lighting, use of electrical appliances can be reduced, notes Ashams. “Experts say the kitchen should come to the north-east corner. Also, bedrooms should come in the south-west corner. Actually, that’s the spot that should get maximum sunlight, to prevent germs from thriving.”

