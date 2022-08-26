Vazhakkulam SHO found hanging

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The station house officer of Vazhakkulam police station, Rajesh K Menon, 46, was found hanging in his quarters at Vazhakkulam in Muvattupuzha on Thursday. A resident of Mattakkuzhi in Puthencruz, he had assumed charge of the Vazhakkulam police station on August 8.

Rajesh’s body was found by an officer who came looking for him around 10.30am after he neither attended the daily morning brief of the Ernakulam Rural SP nor turned up at the station for duty. According to the police, it is a case of suicide owing to family issues. However, the exact reason is yet to be confirmed. No suicide note has been recovered, said an officer.

