Onam special drive: Excise registers 60 NDPS cases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The excise department has registered 60 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Ernakulam district as part of its Onam-special drive that began on August 5. The drive will continue till September 12.

According to excise officials, the special drive is being conducted as there is a possibility of an increase in the flow of spurious liquor and drugs into the state in view of the Onam festival. Apart from 60 drugs-related cases, excise also registered 78 Abkari cases and 416 cases related to illegal sales of tobacco products in the district. “We have made 168 arrests as part of the drive in the district. As many as 360 litres of spirit, 90 litres of arrack, 11 litres of wash used for making arrack, 221 litres of liquor, 11 litres of beer and 11 litres of toddy were seized in the district,” an excise official said.

Excise officials also seized 15kg ganja, two ganja plants, 19g of MDMA, and 57g of heroin. This apart, 74 kg of tobacco products were also seized. “We have started a 24-hour cont rol room at our Kacheripaddy office. Two striking force units are operating to launch special operations based on concrete information about drug peddling or illegal brewing of arrack. Control rooms have been set up at the taluk-level as well,” the official said. The public can pass on information regarding drug abuse or peddling incidents to the excise control room at 0484-2390657 or 9447178059 and 9496002867

KOCHI: The excise department has registered 60 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Ernakulam district as part of its Onam-special drive that began on August 5. The drive will continue till September 12. According to excise officials, the special drive is being conducted as there is a possibility of an increase in the flow of spurious liquor and drugs into the state in view of the Onam festival. Apart from 60 drugs-related cases, excise also registered 78 Abkari cases and 416 cases related to illegal sales of tobacco products in the district. “We have made 168 arrests as part of the drive in the district. As many as 360 litres of spirit, 90 litres of arrack, 11 litres of wash used for making arrack, 221 litres of liquor, 11 litres of beer and 11 litres of toddy were seized in the district,” an excise official said. Excise officials also seized 15kg ganja, two ganja plants, 19g of MDMA, and 57g of heroin. This apart, 74 kg of tobacco products were also seized. “We have started a 24-hour cont rol room at our Kacheripaddy office. Two striking force units are operating to launch special operations based on concrete information about drug peddling or illegal brewing of arrack. Control rooms have been set up at the taluk-level as well,” the official said. The public can pass on information regarding drug abuse or peddling incidents to the excise control room at 0484-2390657 or 9447178059 and 9496002867