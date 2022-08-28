Home Cities Kochi

140kg of banned tobacco products worth Rs 3 lakh seized

Nearly 140kg of banned tobacco products worth Rs 3 lakh, smuggled from Bengaluru via train, was seized in Kochi on Saturday.

Published: 28th August 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

gutka; chewing tobacco; pan masala

Image used for representative purpose only. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly 140kg of banned tobacco products worth Rs 3 lakh, smuggled from Bengaluru via train, was seized in Kochi on Saturday. The excise department has launched a probe to find those behind the parcel. Two large packets of tobacco products were inside the parcel found at the luggage cabin of the Bengaluru-Kanyakumari Express, which arrived at the Ernakulam Town Railway Station around 7.30am on Saturday. Officials said that only a name ‘Nishad’ was written on the parcel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp