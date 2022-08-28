140kg of banned tobacco products worth Rs 3 lakh seized

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly 140kg of banned tobacco products worth Rs 3 lakh, smuggled from Bengaluru via train, was seized in Kochi on Saturday. The excise department has launched a probe to find those behind the parcel. Two large packets of tobacco products were inside the parcel found at the luggage cabin of the Bengaluru-Kanyakumari Express, which arrived at the Ernakulam Town Railway Station around 7.30am on Saturday. Officials said that only a name ‘Nishad’ was written on the parcel.

