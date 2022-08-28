Ganesotsavam to begin on Tuesday, Mammootty to inaugurate celebrations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Ganesotsava Trust will organise Ganesotsava at Rajendra Maidan from August 30 to September 3. Actor Mammootty will inaugurate the celebrations at 11.30 am on Tuesday. The day’s programme will conclude with dance performances by Uthara Unni and Paris Lakshmi.

On Wednesday Acharya Vyasa Chaithanya will perform Ganapati homam at 7 am. This will be followed by bhajans and annadanam. At 5.30 pm, Sreelakshmi Govardhan will perform Kuchipudi dance. Classical dance performances by N V Padmapriya, Kalakshetra Aparna Ramachandran, Malavika M Sunil, Jyotsna Shaju, Mekha Joby and Sasank Kiran Nair will follow.

On September 1, Suryakalady Suryan Jayasuryan Bhattathiripad will perform Rinamochana Ganapati homam. He will deliver a spiritual discourse at noon. At 5.30 pm Kalamandalam Sreerekha Nair will perform Mohiniyattom. There will be dance performances by Kalakshetra Arunima, Dr P Ramadevi, Seetha Sasidharan, Gayatri Krishna eni, Kalamandalam Sheena Sunil, Geetha Padmakumar and Anju Aravind. On September 2, 1008 women will participate in the Aduppil Mahaganapati homam performed by Suryakalady Bhattathiripad.

In the evening Kalamandalam Rajani, Vinitha Narayan, Kalamandalam Sreelatha Madhusudan, Kalakshetra Ardra Lakshmi,RLV Saktikumar, Vasanthi Joshi RLV Anjana Mohan and Vijesh Vallath will present dance performances. Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal will participate in the cultural meeting at 3 pm on September 3. The Ganesha idols will be taken in a procession to Puthuvype beach at 5 pm. The festival will conclude with idol immersion at 7 pm.

