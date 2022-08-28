Home Cities Kochi

KSRTC told to restart bus services

The District Development Committee has urged the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to restart the services on routes that were halted due to Covid.

KOCHI: The District Development Committee has urged the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to restart the services on routes that were halted due to Covid. The DDC representatives, in a meeting chaired by the district collector on Saturday, said that due to lack of services on certain routes people relying on public transport are struggling. Local body officials took part in the meeting. Various issues, suggestions and woes of people in certain areas were discussed.

