4 Bangladeshis intercepted at Kochi airport

Four Bangladeshi nationals who were attempting to travel to Sharjah using Indian passports were intercepted at the Kochi airport on Saturday.

Published: 29th August 2022 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Airport, Kochi

Kochi airport. (Representational Image | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Four Bangladeshi nationals who were attempting to travel to Sharjah using Indian passports were intercepted at the Kochi airport on Saturday. Sameer Roy, Roy Aru, Roy Anitha and Nimaydas were stopped by the Bureau of Immigration officials while they were clearing immigration formalities to board a flight. 

The police said they were shifted to Nedumbassery police station where a case has been registered against them under the Emigration Act. The probe was later entrusted to the District Crime Branch unit of Ernakulam Rural Police. 

“They still claim that they are Indian nationals and possess authentic Indian passports. However, our investigation indicates that they obtained the passports using fake identity documents. There are rackets based in North Indian states which arrange passports for foreign nationals,” a police officer said. 

Two of the accused were carrying passports issued from Madhya Pradesh, while the other two possessed passports issued from West Bengal and Gujarat. As a detailed probe is needed, the district crime branch unit has contacted the state police of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and West Bengal to verify the documents.  

Earlier this month, four Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, who was working at a company in Cherayi were held by the Ernakulam Rural Police. They also reached Kerala using fake documents arranged by agents.

