Kerala printers' body elects new office-bearers for 2022-24

While Louis Francis (Photo Park Digital Press, Kochi) is the new president of KMPA, G Venugopal (Sterling Print House, Kochi) is its new general secretary. 

KOCHI: Kerala Master Printers Association (KMPA) unanimously elected its new office-bearers for the period 2022-24. While Louis Francis (Photo Park Digital Press, Kochi) is the new president of KMPA, G Venugopal (Sterling Print House, Kochi) is its new general secretary. 

The vice-presidents are K Madhusudanan (Akshara Offset, Thiruvananthapuram), Sony George (NSS Associates Offset Printers, Kottayam), Padmalochan (SR Graphic, Aluva),  C K Shoukathali (Oruma Printers and Publishers, Thrissur). M Krishnamurthy (Screen Pack Offset Printers, Kochi) is the treasurer. Harish Gopi (Pento Offset, Kottayam) is the new joint secretary. 

