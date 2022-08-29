Home Cities Kochi

Palakkad youth beaten to death in Kochi hotel for affair suspicion

The police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly beating a 25-year-old youth to death on suspicion that he was having an extra-marital relationship with his wife. 

Published: 29th August 2022 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image for representation (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly beating a 25-year-old youth to death on suspicion that he was having an extra-marital relationship with his wife. 

Suresh Ayyappan, 32, of Puthussery in Palakkad, was arrested for murdering Ajay Kumar, of Kodunthurapully, Palakkad. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday at Nettoor in Kochi. Ajay came to Kochi on Saturday to meet Suresh’s wife, who is working at a private hospital. He was an employee at a finance company in Palakkad. 

Ajay Kumar

“Though Ajay and Suresh’s wife were close friends as they worked together in Palakkad, the latter denied the allegation of having an extra-marital affair with him. However, Suresh was suspicious about the relationship. According to Suresh’s wife, Ajay came to Kochi to repay her some money which he had borrowed from her,” a police officer said.

When Suresh’s wife, who is staying at a hostel near the hospital, did not return on Saturday, the hostel authorities informed Suresh about it. When Suresh contacted her, she told him that she would be staying at her friend’s house. Suresh, who grew suspicious, asked her to return to the hostel. As she came back, he picked her up and drove to the hotel where Ajay was staying. 

“After asking his wife to sit inside the car, Suresh went to the hotel around 1 am. There was an argument between Ajay and Suresh at the hotel. Though Ajay tried to flee, Suresh hit him on the head using a wheel spanner. He attacked Ajay until he lost consciousness,” the officer said.

By the time the police team reached the spot, Ajay was found lying in a pool of blood on the roadside. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, his life couldn’t be saved. “We have taken Suresh into custody. He confessed to the crime and his arrest is recorded. From our preliminary assessment, the suspicion of an extra-marital affair is what led to the murder. We have recorded the statement of Suresh’s wife in this regard,” another official said.

The accused would be produced before the magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. The body would be handed over to the relatives after postmortem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palakkad Nettoor affair suspicion
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp