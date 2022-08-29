Periyar sweeps away 3 ‘Ente Kochi’ members in Anakkayam, 1 saved

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two persons were swept away by the Periyar river near Anakkayam in Kuttampuzha panchayat on Sunday afternoon. Peter 45, of Pandikudi, Fort Kochi; Vyshak, 35, of Nazareth, Mattanchery and Shiju, 38, of Mattanchery got caught in the strong current when they ventured into the river. While Shiju was rescued by a local resident named Johnson, a search is on for the other two missing persons.

The trio was part of the Ente Kochi Charitable Trust who were touring the Bhoothathankettu and Thattekadu area. “The group consisted of 29 members of the charitable trust and two bus workers. After visiting Bhoothathankettu, they visited Anakkayam where the accident occurred. The rescued person has been shifted to a nearby hospital.

The team of Fire and Rescue Services personnel, police and forest department officials, along with the residents, are carrying out the search operation for the missing persons,” said a police officer.

Kuttampuzha grama panchayat president Kandhi Vellakayyan said the incident took place around 2 pm.

“This is the stretch where the water stream from Idamalayar dam joins the Periyar. The water level in the river was very high following recent rain. People are looking for the missing persons from Anakkayam to Bhoothathankettu,” she said.

KOCHI: Two persons were swept away by the Periyar river near Anakkayam in Kuttampuzha panchayat on Sunday afternoon. Peter 45, of Pandikudi, Fort Kochi; Vyshak, 35, of Nazareth, Mattanchery and Shiju, 38, of Mattanchery got caught in the strong current when they ventured into the river. While Shiju was rescued by a local resident named Johnson, a search is on for the other two missing persons. The trio was part of the Ente Kochi Charitable Trust who were touring the Bhoothathankettu and Thattekadu area. “The group consisted of 29 members of the charitable trust and two bus workers. After visiting Bhoothathankettu, they visited Anakkayam where the accident occurred. The rescued person has been shifted to a nearby hospital. The team of Fire and Rescue Services personnel, police and forest department officials, along with the residents, are carrying out the search operation for the missing persons,” said a police officer. Kuttampuzha grama panchayat president Kandhi Vellakayyan said the incident took place around 2 pm. “This is the stretch where the water stream from Idamalayar dam joins the Periyar. The water level in the river was very high following recent rain. People are looking for the missing persons from Anakkayam to Bhoothathankettu,” she said.