Coast Guard official found dead in Kochi lodge, police launch probe

The deceased is Aboo Thahir, a native of Kadamat, Lakshadweep, who was working as an enrolled follower at Vizhinjam station.

Published: 30th August 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An India Coast Guard official working at its Vizhinjam station was found hanging at a lodge in Kochi on Saturday. Police have launched a probe into the incident.

The deceased is Aboo Thahir, a native of Kadamat, Lakshadweep, who was working as an enrolled follower at Vizhinjam station. The police said the incident took place at Island Tower Lodge on Saturday evening. “The official arrived at the lodge located behind Ernakulam General Hospital around 12.15pm and was given room 305. The lodge is owned by Hakkim Abdulkoya, who also from an island in Lakshadweep. People from Lakshadweep visiting Kochi mostly stay at the lodge. The staff there was told that the official came to Kochi for shopping purpose,” the police said.

Around 3pm, Aboo was found hanging from the ceiling fan using a plastic rope. Even though rushed to the General Hospital, he was declared dead. A case was registered at Ernakulam Central Police Station. “We have registered a case for unnatural death. Our investigation reveals it as a suicide death. The reason behind the suicide is under probe. We spoke to people close to him who claimed that he was under depression after suffering an accident at Thiruvananthapuram recently. However, further investigation would be conducted before concluding the case,” said a police officer.

