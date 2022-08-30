Home Cities Kochi

Four-member gang stabs garment store staffer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 30-year-old youth, who is an employee at a garment store on Broadway, sustained severe injuries after a four-member gang attacked him following a dispute over financial transactions related to the garment business.

Afnas, of Panayapally in Mattancherry sustained deep stab injuries on his shoulders and hands in the incident that occurred around 9 pm on Sunday. He is under treatment at a private hospital in Kochi.  The police arrested Anshad, 26, of Chendrappinni, Thrissur in connection with the incident.

The other accused Musthafa, Ikku and Amir, all natives of Thrissur, are on the run.  The police said the accused and his friends regularly bought clothes from the shop where Afnas is working.  Anshad and Amir, who came to Kochi to buy goods, arrived at the shop and got involved in a verbal duel with Afnas over a money transaction.  Nursing a grudge towards Afnas, Anshad summoned Mustafa and Ikku to Kochi and attacked Afnas.

