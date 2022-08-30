Riding The hues of India

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It took almost 160 days for Roshin K S to complete what started as an ‘All India Trip.’ Roshin was in no rush. He was determined to visit many places that make up the country and soak in the rich culture at his own pace. To do so, the Tripunithura-native left his job as a mechanic.

With no commitments back home and with a set budget, he started his journey in February. In July, he returned to Tripunithura with a bunch of memories, lessons on life, culture and wishes of some good samaritans. Due to torrential rain and landslides in the north east, the youngster had to skip those eight states. He started his journey from Mattancherry in Kochi and found solace riding to the paradise on earth, Kashmir.

‘So much to learn’

The 28-year-old wanted a budget-friendly ride. It wasn’t just about the expenditure along the way, Roshin wanted everything to be pocket friendly, starting from the vehicle. “I took my brother’s Bajaj CT 100, a 100 cc motorcycle. It is an affordable means of transport for people in our country. I thought, why can’t we cover long distances on bikes with average speed? You don’t need expensive bikes for a solo trip,” says Roshin.

For Roshin, the ride wasn’t just about travel. He ensured his journey was also a campaign titled ‘Save Nature, Save Petrol’. “My choice of bike was also about fewer emissions and low usage of petrol. It suited perfectly with the motto of my campaign,” he says. He covered 14,000km altogether. A saddle bag and a makeshift tent were all he had in his provision. “The budget I set was Rs 50,000. I’ve been saving it up for this event in particular. In busy cities, I relied on rooms facilities. I set up tents in areas on the outskirts of cities,” says Roshin.

Roshin gushes about his journey and the people he met. Some are hard to forget, and some still put a smile on his face. “I stopped at a petrol bunk in Nashik to stay for the night. The owner, Narayan, was kind enough to give me a space in the petrol station. Before starting my journey the next day, he gave me a full tank of petrol for free and was selfless enough to give me Rs 2,000. I can never forget the kind gesture of that Maharashtrian,” says Roshin.

Another memory, the very thought of which still gives chills to Roshin, happened in Ladakh. On his way to Zoji La pass in Ladakh, the temperature froze his body. “My whole intention of visiting Ladakh was to experience the snow. Since I’ve been to the Himalayas before, I thought I could adjust to Ladkah’s temperature. So I didn’t take much gear to keep myself warm,” says Roshin.

The more he travelled, his hands froze. Even the roadsides were filled with snow. The temperature was as low as -10 degrees. Fifty kilometres away from the pass was the nearest spot to rest. “There was a small shop nearby. I couldn’t drive further. Seeing my situation, the people at the shop let me inside their tent. They gave me hot tea and turned on the stove to warm me up. That’s how I could continue the journey,” says Roshin.

Unlike other travellers, Roshin wasn’t well-versed on the various routes and the places that he was about to travel. “I did basic research on the must-visit destinations in each place. I identified the rest gradually on the journey,” he adds.

Rajasthan turned out to be his favourite destination, and he couldn’t get enough of the hospitality of Punjab. “Rajasthan was interesting. There each place has a colour of its own. Jaisalmer was the golden city and Jaipur truly was in pink. The culture and the widespread Thar desert all made me fall in love with Rajasthan. I also travelled along with the gypsies to watch their performances. In Punjab, people were asking whether I needed food or water whenever I stopped my bike,” says Roshin.

‘No Money, No problem’

After visiting Kashmir, Roshin was out of money to travel back. He stopped at Manali and stayed there for around two months. “I worked as a tourist guide and did other odd jobs to earn sufficient amount of money,” he says. Travel teaches one a lot. It was the same with Roshin. “I learnt that one can survive even without money. After meeting several people, I realised how beautiful human relations are and that language is never a barrier,” says Roshin, who is now planning to cover the northeastern region.



