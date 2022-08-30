Home Cities Kochi

Three persons arrested for murder

The police on Monday arrested three men in connection with the death of an Alangad native who intervened after seeing two youngsters attack his son.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Monday arrested three men in connection with the death of an Alangad native who intervened after seeing two youngsters attack his son. The arrested persons are Nidhin, 24, of Alangad, Thoufeeq, 22, of Neericode, and Vivek, 23, of Karumalloor.

The incident took place on August 20 when Nidhin and Thoufeeq fell off a bike near Vimal’s house. Vimal and his son helped the duo, and the latter left the place. However, they returned and picked up a quarrel with Vimal’s son and a friend standing near the house. Vimal intervened, and one of the youths pushed him to the ground. He soon fell unconscious and breathed his last at a hospital.

