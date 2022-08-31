A grand toast, sparkling wine & Snafu

S Neeraj Krishna By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Politics makes strange bedfellows is a 19th-century proverb that is apt for the current state of flux in global as well as Indian politics. Nitish Kumar joining forces with Lalu Prasad in Bihar is a classic case in point.

The phrase, according to the Free Dictionary, means the “pursuit of a political agenda or advantage often results in people working together who would not otherwise normally socialise with one another.” Its roots lie in William Shakespeare’s The Tempest.

A storm leaves the king of Naples shipwrecked, and his jester, Trinculo, ends up on an island. Trinculo is forced to seek refuge under the cloak of “a deformed and savage creature” named Caliban.

Trinculo thinks aloud: “Legged like a man and his fins like arms! Warm o’ my troth! I do now let loose my opinion; hold it no longer: this is no fish, but an islander, that hath lately suffered by a thunderbolt. [Thunder] Alas, the storm is come again! my best way is to creep under his gaberdine; there is no other shelter hereabouts: misery acquaints a man with strange bedfellows. I will here shroud till the dregs of the storm be past.”

On this day, in 1939, the world saw the strangest of bedfellows in recent history. The result was the beginning of World War 2. Adolf Hitler was on a military expansion spree and itching to invade Poland. And then advance to France and Britain. His only concern was the Soviets.

Hitler’s plans were clear by 1938, and he started sending feelers. With the Red Army not in great shape, following purges, Josef Stalin was not keen on a confrontation with Nazi Germany. By May 1939, newly handpicked Russian foreign minister Vyacheslav Molotov and his Nazi counterpart Joachim von Ribbentrop started negotiations on behalf of the Soviet Union and the Reich.

In the wee hours of August 24, the two powers arrived at the German-Soviet Nonaggression Pact, also known as the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact. According to historical records, Hitler and Stalin agreed to “divide” Poland and eastern Europe territories among themselves.

And then came the toast that stunned the world. Raising a glass of Crimean sparkling wine, Stalin said: “I know how much the German people love their Fuehrer. I should, therefore, like to drink to his health.”Besides a peace treaty, historians note, Germans provided “military equipment in exchange for raw materials such as oil, grain, iron and phosphates”.

It is also alleged that Stalin “handed back a substantial number of German communists who had taken refuge in the Soviet Union after the Nazi seizure of power; some of them, arrested during the purges, were taken directly from the Soviet Gulag to a German concentration camp”.

On August 31, the Nazis allegedly orchestrated a false flag attack on a radio station in Gleiwitz, Germany. This came to be known as the Gleiwitz Incident.

Hitler made a radio address, calling for retaliation. On the same day, the Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union ratified the nonaggression pact.

On September 1, German troops invaded Poland; the Soviets joined the invasion two weeks later. This marked the beginning of WW2. The rest, as they say, you may Google.

Wishing all a peaceful week ahead, signing off with some words and phrases that originated from the wars and military parlance.

Blitz: “An attack or offensive launched suddenly with great violence with the object of reducing the defences immediately; spec. an air-raid or a series of them conducted in this way, esp. the series of air-raids made on London in 1940.” From the German blitzkrieg

Ginormous: “extremely large; a portmanteau of gigantic and enormous, traces back to World War II and was first recorded in a 1948 British dictionary of military slang (though recent research has found the word used in British newspapers as early as 1942)”

Umpteen: “indefinitely numerous; Umpteen derives from umpty, an early-20th century slang word used in the military for an indefinite but fairly large number. Umpty was probably created by analogy to actual numbers, such as twenty and thirty, and was originally used as a handle for the dashes, or long signals, in Morse code.”

Raunchy: “(1) slovenly, dirty (2) obscene, smutty

Raunchy first appeared in the 1930s as a slang term used in the United States Army Air Corps to describe cadets who were unkempt.”

Skosh: “a small amount; Skosh comes from the Japanese word sukoshi, which is pronounced “skoh shee” and means “a tiny bit” or “a small amount.” The Japanese word was shortened by US servicemen stationed in Japan after World War II, and, later, in the Korean War, a small soldier was often nicknamed ‘Skosh’.

Clobber: “to defeat overwhelmingly; pilots of the British air force during the 1940s were supposedly the first to throw around the punchy verb clobber. If a plane was badly shot up (or shot down), it was said to be clobbered.”

Cannibalise: “to make use of (a part taken from one thing) in building, repairing, or creating something else; During World War II, military personnel often used salvageable parts from disabled vehicles and aircraft to repair other vehicles and aircraft. This sacrifice of one thing for the sake of another of its kind must have reminded some folks of cannibalism by humans and animals....”

Flak: Severe criticism; anti-aircraft fire; it is derived from an abbreviation of the German term Fliegerabwehrkanone – “pilot defence gun”.

Jeep: derived “from the initialism GP (general purpose) – used to describe the unrestricted function of a vehicle, reduced to a single-syllable word” during WW2.

Genocide: “deliberate and systematic destruction of a racial, political, or cultural group”

Linguists say the Sunday Times reported in 1944: “The United Nations’ indictment of 24 Nazi leaders has brought a new word into the language – genocide.”

Also read up on the cheeky American codes Snafu, Fubar and Susfu.

KOCHI: Politics makes strange bedfellows is a 19th-century proverb that is apt for the current state of flux in global as well as Indian politics. Nitish Kumar joining forces with Lalu Prasad in Bihar is a classic case in point. The phrase, according to the Free Dictionary, means the “pursuit of a political agenda or advantage often results in people working together who would not otherwise normally socialise with one another.” Its roots lie in William Shakespeare’s The Tempest. A storm leaves the king of Naples shipwrecked, and his jester, Trinculo, ends up on an island. Trinculo is forced to seek refuge under the cloak of “a deformed and savage creature” named Caliban. Trinculo thinks aloud: “Legged like a man and his fins like arms! Warm o’ my troth! I do now let loose my opinion; hold it no longer: this is no fish, but an islander, that hath lately suffered by a thunderbolt. [Thunder] Alas, the storm is come again! my best way is to creep under his gaberdine; there is no other shelter hereabouts: misery acquaints a man with strange bedfellows. I will here shroud till the dregs of the storm be past.” On this day, in 1939, the world saw the strangest of bedfellows in recent history. The result was the beginning of World War 2. Adolf Hitler was on a military expansion spree and itching to invade Poland. And then advance to France and Britain. His only concern was the Soviets. Hitler’s plans were clear by 1938, and he started sending feelers. With the Red Army not in great shape, following purges, Josef Stalin was not keen on a confrontation with Nazi Germany. By May 1939, newly handpicked Russian foreign minister Vyacheslav Molotov and his Nazi counterpart Joachim von Ribbentrop started negotiations on behalf of the Soviet Union and the Reich. In the wee hours of August 24, the two powers arrived at the German-Soviet Nonaggression Pact, also known as the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact. According to historical records, Hitler and Stalin agreed to “divide” Poland and eastern Europe territories among themselves. And then came the toast that stunned the world. Raising a glass of Crimean sparkling wine, Stalin said: “I know how much the German people love their Fuehrer. I should, therefore, like to drink to his health.”Besides a peace treaty, historians note, Germans provided “military equipment in exchange for raw materials such as oil, grain, iron and phosphates”. It is also alleged that Stalin “handed back a substantial number of German communists who had taken refuge in the Soviet Union after the Nazi seizure of power; some of them, arrested during the purges, were taken directly from the Soviet Gulag to a German concentration camp”. On August 31, the Nazis allegedly orchestrated a false flag attack on a radio station in Gleiwitz, Germany. This came to be known as the Gleiwitz Incident. Hitler made a radio address, calling for retaliation. On the same day, the Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union ratified the nonaggression pact. On September 1, German troops invaded Poland; the Soviets joined the invasion two weeks later. This marked the beginning of WW2. The rest, as they say, you may Google. Wishing all a peaceful week ahead, signing off with some words and phrases that originated from the wars and military parlance. Blitz: “An attack or offensive launched suddenly with great violence with the object of reducing the defences immediately; spec. an air-raid or a series of them conducted in this way, esp. the series of air-raids made on London in 1940.” From the German blitzkrieg Ginormous: “extremely large; a portmanteau of gigantic and enormous, traces back to World War II and was first recorded in a 1948 British dictionary of military slang (though recent research has found the word used in British newspapers as early as 1942)” Umpteen: “indefinitely numerous; Umpteen derives from umpty, an early-20th century slang word used in the military for an indefinite but fairly large number. Umpty was probably created by analogy to actual numbers, such as twenty and thirty, and was originally used as a handle for the dashes, or long signals, in Morse code.” Raunchy: “(1) slovenly, dirty (2) obscene, smutty Raunchy first appeared in the 1930s as a slang term used in the United States Army Air Corps to describe cadets who were unkempt.” Skosh: “a small amount; Skosh comes from the Japanese word sukoshi, which is pronounced “skoh shee” and means “a tiny bit” or “a small amount.” The Japanese word was shortened by US servicemen stationed in Japan after World War II, and, later, in the Korean War, a small soldier was often nicknamed ‘Skosh’. Clobber: “to defeat overwhelmingly; pilots of the British air force during the 1940s were supposedly the first to throw around the punchy verb clobber. If a plane was badly shot up (or shot down), it was said to be clobbered.” Cannibalise: “to make use of (a part taken from one thing) in building, repairing, or creating something else; During World War II, military personnel often used salvageable parts from disabled vehicles and aircraft to repair other vehicles and aircraft. This sacrifice of one thing for the sake of another of its kind must have reminded some folks of cannibalism by humans and animals....” Flak: Severe criticism; anti-aircraft fire; it is derived from an abbreviation of the German term Fliegerabwehrkanone – “pilot defence gun”. Jeep: derived “from the initialism GP (general purpose) – used to describe the unrestricted function of a vehicle, reduced to a single-syllable word” during WW2. Genocide: “deliberate and systematic destruction of a racial, political, or cultural group” Linguists say the Sunday Times reported in 1944: “The United Nations’ indictment of 24 Nazi leaders has brought a new word into the language – genocide.” Also read up on the cheeky American codes Snafu, Fubar and Susfu.