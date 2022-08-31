Cochin art fair concludes Wednesday

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The ongoing Cochin Art Fair at Durbar Hall can inspire any viewers. The fair’s insightful and enlightening 7th edition is titled ‘How Weapon Can Injure The Blue Sky, The Sea And The Mind’. The exhibition is curated by artist O Sunder.

Paintings of prominent artists such as Riyas Komu, K R Kumaran, Surendran Nair and Gulam Mohammed Sheik, along with more than 40 newcomers, are exhibited. Moreover, these artworks are portrayals of history as well as the contemporary social and political scenario of India and the world.

Art lovers can find different varieties of figurative, surrealist and abstract paintings that do not limit to a particular type or era. Works of more than 60 artists are displayed at this mesmerising show. The exhibition will conclude on today.

