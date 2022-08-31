Invisible warriors

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While we are comfortably sleeping in our homes, some are up at the crack of dawn and out on the streets with a broom. And by chance, if they came close to us, we would rather avoid bumping into them or even look at them with disgust.

This is the case of sanitation workers who have been toiling hard to keep our city clean every day. Their life was the subject of the documentary ‘Muted Crows’ by director Arun Dileep. The documentary was screened in the short documentary competition category of the 14th edition of the IDSFFK.

The 15-minute documentary features the life of the sanitation workers of the Kochi Corporation. It focuses on the discrimination and social stigma faced by them. Arun, a first-year student of film direction at Neo Film School in Kochi says, “This film was done as part of our college project. We always wanted to do a film on a socially relevant topic. Then we came across a group of sanitation workers during a 4am stroll through the city. This prompted me to do a film on their life.”

However, Arun adds that the film was also inspired by his personal life. “Years ago, my father used to work as a temporary sweeper in a panchayat. Later, he was made a permanent sweeper and retired as a peon. But, as a child I had always seen him waking up at 3am and leaving for work,” says the 23-year-old.

The film features about 20 sanitation workers in Kochi. “It was shot in three days and begins from the health inspector’s office where they disperse after marking attendance. We wanted to shoot some visuals from the Brahmapuram Plant. But due to restrictions we had to drop that plan.”

Currently, there are more than 2,000 temporary sanitation workers in the city. However, they do not even receive decent wages, he adds. The film has garnered much applause from the audience at the festival.

“The attitude of society should change towards these workers who should be given due respect for their efforts,” Arun says.

The other crew members include Amal Raju who did the cinematography and Jose Tom John, the editor. The sound was by Anupam C and VFX by Mohammed Hakkeem, who are also students of Neo Film School.

