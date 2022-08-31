Home Cities Kochi

Kochi residents question Operation Breakthrough

Meanwhile, residents have come up questioning the efficiency of the Operation Breakthrough.

Published: 31st August 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

HeavyRainsKochi

Several residential areas in Kochi also witnessed flooding. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The heavy rain that lashed Kochi on Tuesday morning was the result of a mini cloudburst, said experts. “Such climatic conditions are due to the Madden Julian Oscillation, a major fluctuation in tropical weather on weekly to monthly timescales, approaching the Kerala coast,” said Dr Abhilash S, director of the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research, Cochin University of Science and Technology.  
“The deep clouds result in heavy rain — 6cm to 11cm — in a span of one-two hours. This short rain leads to flash floods and landslides,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents have come up questioning the efficiency of the Operation Breakthrough. C G Suresh, joint secretary, Ernakulam Residents’ Associations’ Apex Council (EDRAAC), said Operation Breakthrough was designed only for some areas.

“The projectwas implemented in only selected areas. But, even those areas like the ones near Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium got inundated,” he said. “So, what went wrong? It can all be blamed on the unscientific manner in which the project was implemented,” he said. Rajeev Nair, who lives at SRM Road, said at many places cleaning drives were done recently. “The joke is that these very places faced waterlogging the most.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Operation Breakthrough heavy rain
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp