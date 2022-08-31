No breakthrough, rain submerges Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Life in Kochi came to a grinding halt on Tuesday morning, with heavy rain lashing the city and outskirts resulting in power outage, waterlogging and traffic snarls. Even areas unaffected during the 2018 flood were inundated in the cloudburst-like downpour in the early hours.

Several shops in the city and the KSRTC bus stand were inundated in the flash floods, which raised questions on the efficiency of Operation Breakthrough. Trains were cancelled and bus services went for a toss, hitting commuters, especially officegoers and students. With Kochi Metro turning to be the sole lifeline for the city, long queues were seen even outside the stations. In places like JLN stadium and M G Road, people queued up in knee-deep water outside the stations. Residential areas also experienced flooding.

Mayor M Anilkumar said the water was not receding, leading to the flooding. “There was waterlogging even in areas where the corporation had completed drainage cleaning. We are looking at measures to drain the water,” he said. “The canals were cleaned by the corporation a couple of months ago. But the continuous rain has inundated our area. Lack of scientific construction of the drains led to this,” said K J Mathew, a resident near Elamkulam.

Power supply was disrupted. “KSEB officials are not responding to calls. There has been no power here since morning. It has disrupted our work,” said Arun Thomas, who works in an advertising agency in Palarivattom.

KOCHI: Life in Kochi came to a grinding halt on Tuesday morning, with heavy rain lashing the city and outskirts resulting in power outage, waterlogging and traffic snarls. Even areas unaffected during the 2018 flood were inundated in the cloudburst-like downpour in the early hours. Several shops in the city and the KSRTC bus stand were inundated in the flash floods, which raised questions on the efficiency of Operation Breakthrough. Trains were cancelled and bus services went for a toss, hitting commuters, especially officegoers and students. With Kochi Metro turning to be the sole lifeline for the city, long queues were seen even outside the stations. In places like JLN stadium and M G Road, people queued up in knee-deep water outside the stations. Residential areas also experienced flooding. Mayor M Anilkumar said the water was not receding, leading to the flooding. “There was waterlogging even in areas where the corporation had completed drainage cleaning. We are looking at measures to drain the water,” he said. “The canals were cleaned by the corporation a couple of months ago. But the continuous rain has inundated our area. Lack of scientific construction of the drains led to this,” said K J Mathew, a resident near Elamkulam. Power supply was disrupted. “KSEB officials are not responding to calls. There has been no power here since morning. It has disrupted our work,” said Arun Thomas, who works in an advertising agency in Palarivattom.