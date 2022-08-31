Home Cities Kochi

No breakthrough, rain submerges Kochi

City witnesses power outage, traffic blocks .Metro turns lifeline

Published: 31st August 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

People wading through floodwater on an inundated road leading to Ernakulam Junction railway station on Tuesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Life in Kochi came to a grinding halt on Tuesday morning, with heavy rain lashing the city and outskirts resulting in power outage, waterlogging and traffic snarls. Even areas unaffected during the 2018 flood were inundated in the cloudburst-like downpour in the early hours.

Several shops in the city and the KSRTC bus stand were inundated in the flash floods, which raised questions on the efficiency of Operation Breakthrough. Trains were cancelled and bus services went for a toss, hitting commuters, especially officegoers and students. With Kochi Metro turning to be the sole lifeline for the city, long queues were  seen even outside the stations. In places like JLN stadium and M G Road, people queued up in knee-deep water outside the stations. Residential areas also experienced flooding.

Mayor M Anilkumar said the water was not receding, leading to the flooding. “There was waterlogging even in areas where the corporation had completed drainage cleaning. We are looking at measures to drain the water,” he said. “The canals were cleaned by the corporation a couple of months ago. But the continuous rain has inundated our area. Lack of scientific construction of the drains led to this,” said K J Mathew, a resident near Elamkulam.  

Power supply was disrupted. “KSEB officials are not responding to calls. There has been no power here since morning. It has disrupted our work,” said Arun Thomas, who works in an advertising agency in Palarivattom.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Heavy rainfall waterlogging
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp