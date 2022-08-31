Surviving childhood

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Manjadikkalam, which takes viewers back to their childhood days and summer vacations, was one of the talked about animated short films at IDSFFK. Each frame is drawn by artist and director Padmasree Murali, taking inspiration from her own life. Green fields, incessant rain and colourful umbrellas, and lucky seeds — the short is a visual treat that takes us down memory lane.

“This is the 21st festival where Manjadikkalam is being screened,” says the ecstatic Padmasree about her directorial debut. What started as a graduation project has been travelling the globe for the past two months. She had earlier dropped her lucrative IT job to study animation at the Industrial Design Centre at IIT Bombay.

“I never took it just as a graduation project. From the beginning, I treated it as a film project. I entered the animation field to tell stories. Manjadikkalam is inspired by my childhood, stories of my friends and my imagination. That is why it can be relatable for many viewers. The little ponds, swings, attic... These are part of most of our lives,” she says.

The story follows a grown-up woman, living in Mumbai narrating her childhood memories, both good and bad. She reveals the instance when her childhood was interrupted. “It contains a subject that can be traumatic to many. However, I didn’t want my short film to add to the viewer’s trauma. So my protagonist has moved on from that experience. She has now found a balance in her life,” she says.

Rajat Prakash provided the music for the nearly eight-minute long short. Sound is by Binoy John Rajat Prakash. Her university guide was the famous animator Shilpa Ranade. Everything else, from screenplay, art, editing etc is done by Padmasree.



