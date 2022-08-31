Home Cities Kochi

Surviving childhood

Manjadikkalam, which takes viewers back to their childhood days and summer vacations, was one of the talked about animated short films at IDSFFK.

Published: 31st August 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishna P S 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Manjadikkalam, which takes viewers back to their childhood days and summer vacations, was one of the talked about animated short films at IDSFFK. Each frame is drawn by artist and director Padmasree Murali, taking inspiration from her own life. Green fields, incessant rain and colourful umbrellas, and lucky seeds — the short is a visual treat that takes us down memory lane.

“This is the 21st festival where Manjadikkalam is being screened,” says the ecstatic Padmasree about her directorial debut. What started as a graduation project has been travelling the globe for the past two months. She had earlier dropped her lucrative IT job to study animation at the Industrial Design Centre at IIT Bombay.

“I never took it just as a graduation project. From the beginning, I treated it as a film project. I entered the animation field to tell stories. Manjadikkalam is inspired by my childhood, stories of my friends and my imagination. That is why it can be relatable for many viewers. The little ponds, swings, attic... These are part of most of our lives,” she says.

The story follows a grown-up woman, living in Mumbai narrating her childhood memories, both good and bad. She reveals the instance when her childhood was interrupted. “It contains a subject that can be traumatic to many. However, I didn’t want my short film to add to the viewer’s trauma. So my protagonist has moved on from that experience. She has now found a balance in her life,” she says.

Rajat Prakash provided the music for the nearly eight-minute long short. Sound is by Binoy John Rajat Prakash. Her university guide was the famous animator Shilpa Ranade. Everything else, from screenplay, art, editing etc is done by Padmasree.   
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp