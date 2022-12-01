Awesome blossom Kalolsavam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Budding artists of Ernakulam are in full bloom at North Paravoor’s Moothakunnam Higher Secondary School, as they are hosting the five-day District Revenue School Arts Fest.

Organisers say the 33rd edition of the annual Kalolsavam, which started on Monday, has made a classy comeback after the pandemic lull, with over 11,000 participants, including escorting teachers and education department staffers.

Mohiniyattam

Held across 15 stages in four venues, the mega fest has students competing under 300 categories, mainly in performing arts and literary events. The excitement is palpable in the air here.

Monday, the inaugural day, featured various literary competitions, elocution, mono act, folk song, etc. On Tuesday, children showcased their prowess in performing arts such as Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, group song, drama, Poorakkali and Duffmuttu.

On Wednesday, emerging Thiruvathira, Kuchipudi, Kolkali and Nangyar Koothu artists took to the stage. Today, audiences are in for a treat with tense contests in categories such as Vanchipattu, instrumental music, and folk dance.

Flashback

Ernakulam sub-district bagged the first position last year with 872 points. This year, too, the zone is leading in the fest, as of Wednesday. North Paravoor and Vypeen, meanwhile, are closing in and giving the reigning champs tough competition.

Points table

Ernakulam 495

North Paravoor 467

Vypeen 418

Aluva 417

Perumbavoor 415

Leading schools

148 Hidayathul Islam HSS, Edavanakkad, Vypeen

144 St Teresa’s CGHSS, Ernakulam

144 St Mary’s HSS, Morakkala, Kolenchery

129 St Augustine’s Girls HSS, Muvattupuzha

93 Sree Narayana HSS, North Paravoor

