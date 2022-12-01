Awesome blossom Kalolsavam

KOCHI: Budding artists of Ernakulam are in full bloom at North Paravoor’s Moothakunnam Higher Secondary School, as they are hosting the five-day District Revenue School Arts Fest.
Organisers say the 33rd edition of the annual Kalolsavam, which started on Monday, has made a classy comeback after the pandemic lull, with over 11,000 participants, including escorting teachers and education department staffers.
Held across 15 stages in four venues, the mega fest has students competing under 300 categories, mainly in performing arts and literary events. The excitement is palpable in the air here.
Monday, the inaugural day, featured various literary competitions, elocution, mono act, folk song, etc. On Tuesday, children showcased their prowess in performing arts such as Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, group song, drama, Poorakkali and Duffmuttu.
On Wednesday, emerging Thiruvathira, Kuchipudi, Kolkali and Nangyar Koothu artists took to the stage. Today, audiences are in for a treat with tense contests in categories such as Vanchipattu, instrumental music, and folk dance.
Flashback
Ernakulam sub-district bagged the first position last year with 872 points. This year, too, the zone is leading in the fest, as of Wednesday. North Paravoor and Vypeen, meanwhile, are closing in and giving the reigning champs tough competition.
Points table
Ernakulam 495
North Paravoor 467
Vypeen 418
Aluva 417
Perumbavoor 415
Leading schools
148 Hidayathul Islam HSS, Edavanakkad, Vypeen
144 St Teresa’s CGHSS, Ernakulam
144 St Mary’s HSS, Morakkala, Kolenchery
129 St Augustine’s Girls HSS, Muvattupuzha
93 Sree Narayana HSS, North Paravoor