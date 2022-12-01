Home Cities Kochi

Awesome blossom Kalolsavam

The New Indian Express lensman T P Sooraj captures the shades of bloom at the 33rd edition of district school ‘Kalolsavam’ 

Published: 01st December 2022 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 01:50 AM   |  A+A-

Oppana

Representational image of 'Oppana.'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Budding artists of Ernakulam are in full bloom at North Paravoor’s Moothakunnam Higher Secondary School, as they are hosting the five-day District Revenue School Arts Fest.

Organisers say the 33rd edition of the annual Kalolsavam, which started on Monday, has made a classy comeback after the pandemic lull, with over 11,000 participants, including escorting teachers and education department staffers.

Mohiniyattam

Held across 15 stages in four venues, the mega fest has students competing under 300 categories, mainly in performing arts and literary events. The excitement is palpable in the air here.

Monday, the inaugural day, featured various literary competitions, elocution, mono act, folk song, etc. On Tuesday, children showcased their prowess in performing arts such as Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, group song, drama, Poorakkali and Duffmuttu.

On Wednesday, emerging Thiruvathira, Kuchipudi, Kolkali and Nangyar Koothu artists took to the stage. Today, audiences are in for a treat with tense contests in categories such as Vanchipattu, instrumental music, and folk dance.

Flashback
Ernakulam sub-district bagged the first position last year with 872 points. This year, too, the zone is leading in the fest, as of Wednesday. North Paravoor and Vypeen, meanwhile, are closing in and giving the reigning champs tough competition.

Points table
Ernakulam           495
North Paravoor    467
Vypeen                 418
Aluva                   417
Perumbavoor       415

Leading schools

148  Hidayathul Islam HSS, Edavanakkad, Vypeen

144 St Teresa’s CGHSS, Ernakulam

144 St Mary’s HSS, Morakkala, Kolenchery

129 St Augustine’s Girls HSS, Muvattupuzha  

93 Sree Narayana HSS, North Paravoor

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam Kalolsavam arts fest
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp