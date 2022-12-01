Home Cities Kochi

Deliveryman cons Flipkart out of products, held    

Though police estimate the value of the fraud at around Rs 2 lakh, they suspect the accused of being involved in other similar crimes as well.

Flipkart (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Flipkart, which has been trying to get to the bottom of its returned products going missing, can now breathe a sigh of relief as police have arrested a Palluruthy native who was working as the e-commerce giant’s delivery person.

Ebin Benny, 27, who was staying in a rented house in Edakochi, was arrested by the police based on a complaint filed by the company.

The Palluruthy SHO said the fraud was unearthed when the company informed an outsourced delivery partner about missing cell phones that were cancelled by a customer. Though the company initially suspected the role of the delivery partner, they found that only orders delivered by Ebin had gone missing.

“During our investigation, it was found that Ebin placed all the orders from his address for a different address. Whenever the order reached the address, he would cancel it on the app. Instead of returning the product, he sent back empty boxes. He stole four mobile phones, including an iPhone, during these days,” the officer said.

When questioned, police found that he sold all the looted mobile phones as used phones to a shop in Menaka, here. “The stolen iPhone was purchased by a Kozhikode native. Based on the IMEI number, we traced him and asked him to hand over the device. However, we are yet to track down the other phones,” the officer said.

Though police estimate the value of the fraud at around Rs 2 lakh, they suspect the accused of being involved in other similar crimes as well. “He has been working with the company for several months. So there are chances of other similar robberies,” he said.

