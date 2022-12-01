‘Gajotsavam’ to create awareness on elephant conservation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a development that promises to bring cheer to elephant lovers, the Wildlife Trust of India in collaboration with Whitley Fund for Nature and Cochin Collective will organise ‘Gajotsavam’, to create awareness about elephant conservation among the public. The month-long programme will get underway at CSI Hall near St John De Britto School in Fort Kochi on Thursday.

‘Aa Aana’, an eponymously titled elephant-themed exhibition, depicting the importance of elephants in art and culture and how they are paraded during temple rituals, will also be held. The expo will be organised on the sidelines of the Cochin Carnival.

Wildlife Trust of India (WTI ) communication head Ananda Banerji said, “For over 20 years now, WTI has been working towards ensuring a hassle-free movement of elephants in their key habitats through the Right of Passage project.

Through the month-long programme, we want to create awareness about elephant conservation and their habitats in Kerala. Discussions will also be held with the support of elephant experts who will enlighten the audience on the shrinking habitats of these animals.”

