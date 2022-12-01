Man held for stabbing son over spat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A man was arrested for stabbing his son at Kakkanad. Rajeevan, 55, of Vazhakala, stabbed his son Harikrishnan, 23, using a knife following a verbal spat at their house on Tuesday night. Rajeevan went into hiding soon after the incident.

The youth who sustained severe internal injuries is on ventilator support at Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. The police team which reached the spot following an alert took Harikrishnan to hospital. Rajeevan was arrested by a team led by Thrikkakara police inspector R Shabu on charges of attempt to murder. The knife used for the attack was also recovered.

