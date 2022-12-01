Home Cities Kochi

Man held for stabbing son over spat

The knife used for the attack was also recovered.

Published: 01st December 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Stabbing

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A man was arrested for stabbing his son at Kakkanad. Rajeevan, 55, of Vazhakala, stabbed his son Harikrishnan, 23, using a knife following a verbal spat at their house on Tuesday night. Rajeevan went into hiding soon after the incident.

The youth who sustained severe internal injuries is on ventilator support at Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. The police team which reached the spot following an alert took Harikrishnan to hospital. Rajeevan was arrested by a team led by Thrikkakara police inspector R Shabu on charges of attempt to murder. The knife used for the attack was also recovered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stabbing arrest father Son
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp