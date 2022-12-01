Home Cities Kochi

Sexagenarian fan ‘rides’ for Brazil

After seeing my keen interest, police officers allowed me to watch that edition’s final from the media gallery.

Published: 01st December 2022 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Brazil team celebrating the match after scoring against Spain in the U17 WC in Kochi.|EPS

Brazil team (File photo | EPS)

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: Clad in a Brazilian jersey and riding an old Bajaj Chetak scooter painted yellow and carrying yellow and green balloons, Sali P S’s allegiances are unmistakable.

Hailing from Vadookara in the Thrissur district, the 66-year-old has been visiting places in the district since the World Cup began. Every day he takes his vehicle along with a packet of chocolates and some balloons. He distributes them to children in places he visits and asks them to play football and watch the game.

Sali touring on his scooter
promoting Brazil

“Football has been an addiction since childhood. When the Santosh Trophy tournament came to Thrissur, I was hooked. After seeing my keen interest, police officers allowed me to watch that edition’s final from the media gallery.

During every football World Cup since, I have been taking my scooter and roaming around in the district to cheer for football and my favourite team,” he added. 

Sali earns a living by digging wells. The money for the chocolates and balloons comes from doing other menial jobs. This World Cup season, too, his wish is for Brazil to become the world champions again.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIFA World Cup Brazil
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp