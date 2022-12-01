Sexagenarian fan ‘rides’ for Brazil

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Clad in a Brazilian jersey and riding an old Bajaj Chetak scooter painted yellow and carrying yellow and green balloons, Sali P S’s allegiances are unmistakable.

Hailing from Vadookara in the Thrissur district, the 66-year-old has been visiting places in the district since the World Cup began. Every day he takes his vehicle along with a packet of chocolates and some balloons. He distributes them to children in places he visits and asks them to play football and watch the game.

“Football has been an addiction since childhood. When the Santosh Trophy tournament came to Thrissur, I was hooked. After seeing my keen interest, police officers allowed me to watch that edition’s final from the media gallery.

During every football World Cup since, I have been taking my scooter and roaming around in the district to cheer for football and my favourite team,” he added.

Sali earns a living by digging wells. The money for the chocolates and balloons comes from doing other menial jobs. This World Cup season, too, his wish is for Brazil to become the world champions again.

