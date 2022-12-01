Home Cities Kochi

Shades of a common man

Filmmaker Farook Abdul Rahiman returns to cinema with his latest offering, ‘Pori Veyil’, starring Indrans and Surabhi Lakshmi

Published: 01st December 2022 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 01:42 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the upcoming Malayalam family drama 'Pori Veyil' starring Indrans in the lead role

A still from the upcoming Malayalam family drama 'Pori Veyil' starring Indrans in the lead role. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: After his much-acclaimed maiden feature film Kaliyachan, director Farook Abdul Rahiman is making a comeback with his second effort — Pori Veyil. National award winner Surabhi Lakshmi and state award winner Indrans are playing the leads in the film, which will release on December 2. Rahiman, who was in Thiruvananthapuram recently, sat down with The New Indian Express to speak about his passion for movies.

Kaliyachan came out around seven years ago, after efforts that date back more than a decade. Kaliyachan, released in 2015, won the National Films Award for Best Music Direction (background score) for Bijibal. And now, Rahiman’s second film Pori Veyil comes after a long break in the director’s career. 

Rahiman’s wife died in 2016, shaking up his world. He confined himself to his home and stayed away from his passions. But his friends in the industry, the late veteran cinematographer M J Radhakrishnan, music director Bijibal and lyricist Rafeeq Ahammed compelled Rahiman to return to the world of cinema. They have joined hands with their friend to conceive Pori Veyil, a family drama. 

“The film,” Farooq says, “touches on the struggles of a common man and represents the marginalised people in society.” “The main challenge was to correctly convey to viewers about the real plights of these people, who are unaccounted for in society. My lead character, Appu, played by prolific actor Indrans, is a representation of such people,” says Farooq.

Farooq has roped in award winners as cast and crew in his film. To the question of why, he quips, “I think the universe conspired to involve all of them in my film.” “My friends like Radhakrishnan and others forced me to come up with this project. It was interesting to explore the actor in Indrans and delve into various shades of ordinary life through him. Pori Veyil is a film, which irrespective of language, region and generation, touches the nuances of life of a common man,” he adds.

According to Rahiman, the discussion of the film was held long back in 2005 with actor Indrans who was then working as a celebrated comedy actor. “I happened to meet Indrans during the shooting of R Sharath’s directorial Seelabathi. At that time, he was excelling in comic roles. But I had an intuition that the role of Appu would be safe in his hands. Indrans and Surabhi are representations of ordinary people in our films. They always give so much to their roles and are experts in making them real. They can contribute more than what the director wishes for,” Rahiman says.

Appu is the sole breadwinner of his family, which includes his wife Lalitha and an adolescent daughter. Lalitha gets paralysed below the hip. The film’s trailer released on YouTube shows how Appu struggles mentally and financially as a father and husband. 

Rahiman is in awe of his lead actors, especially Indrans. “It’s interesting how Indrans and Surabhi never show any reaction while reading the script. However, when they are in front of the camera, we will be awestruck. I was filled with wonder seeing the output, how Indrans entered the skin of Appu effortlessly. He lived as a commoner, so there is no need to guide him on how to behave the same,” Rahiman says.

As his film is about to hit theatres, Rahiman is grieving the loss of one of his pillars of strength, who cranked the camera for Pori Veyil. With teary eyes, he shares one of his favourite scenes that struck a chord with him. 

“There is a scene where Appu explodes with mixed emotions of anger, benevolence, love and helplessness while taking care of his wife. Radhakrishnan conceived the shot beautifully, revealing the ace cinematographer in him. This scene was emotional for me, as it is something I had experienced in real life,” says Rahiman.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farook Abdul Rahiman Indrans Pori Veyil Malayalam cinema
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp