Why yellow stones could prove scary

File pic of an anti-SilverLine protest at Chottanikkara in Ernakulam. (Photo | EPS)

KOCHI: It seems there won’t be a silver lining to the state government’s ambitious SilverLine project in the near future, pun unintended. The Union government, which was initially gung-ho about the semi-high-speed rail line project envisaged as a state-Centre joint initiative to connect the southern and northern tips of Kerala in mere hours, did an about-turn due to expected technical glitches and growing environmental concerns. However, political overtones did overshadow other more genuine reasons.

On Monday, the state government redeployed the revenue staff deputed for land acquisition for the project, as the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) work has been delayed for more than six months due to sustained protests by affected people. The officials entrusted with the task of facilitating the study for land acquisition of 1,221 Ha in 11 districts were recalled to be reassigned to projects of more importance apparently. What’s more? The government also decided not to issue a fresh notification, till the Railway Board gives the final nod.

Well! Realisation albeit belatedly seems to have dawned on the LDF government, which was earlier relentless in going ahead with the project. But is that really the case?

On one hand, both ministers and political leaders keep reiterating that the project has neither been abandoned nor kept at bay. It is true that politically the government cannot openly admit to freezing the proposed initiative. But despite putting the project on hold, the government seems insensitive to the ground scenario of those who are unfortunately at the receiving end.

Yellow stones have been laid at private land holdings along a 190-kilometre stretch for SIA. The affected landowners are now a worried lot. There were already construction restrictions in place in these regions with many banks reluctant to sanction loans to build anything on such properties. No land transactions take place, as the presence of the yellow stones serves as bitter reminders that a civil land dispute could arise at any moment.

Now with this unexpected temporary break, more uncertainty has seeped in. With an indefinite stoppage, it’s not sure when or whether the project would get a lease of life. Repeated statements by political leaders and ministers that the project is on track, only add to the woes. It’s time the government took stock of the ground scenario and addressed the worries of landowners. There should be an urgent intervention to bring more clarity on whether construction activities can be allowed in these properties, and if not, what could be the alternative.

It’s no secret that victims of development projects are on the rise in Kerala, right from National Highway developments to Vallarpadam terminal, the laying of pipelines to railway tracks, there’s no dearth of people called to sacrifice their homes or land for the apparent greater good of society.  If the state government wishes, it can at least spare the landowners with yellow stones on their properties. Otherwise, the masses would only end up even more reluctant to support development projects in future.

Till then yellow stones would continue as a scary sight for all.

Pen-pointing
Stories, satire, sarcasm... The New Indian Express journalists share amusing nuggets from their daily diary notes.

