Home Cities Kochi

Kerala: Four held for abducting law student

The student, Praveena was abducted by the SFI activists.

Published: 02nd December 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Abducted

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Poothotta police have arrested four SFI activists for allegedly abducting a college student and preventing her from filing nomination papers for the college union election. The car used for abducting the student was also seized by the police.

According to the police, the alleged incident took place at Poothotta Sree Narayana Law College. The student, Praveena was abducted by the SFI activists.

Praveena’s friend and neighbour, Rajeshwari Unnikrishnan, Atul Dev of Thalayolaparambu, Siddharth Shaji, of Kolenchery, and Gopika Suresh, of Chelamattom, have been arrested. The SFI workers abducted the student to prevent her from contesting in the union election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
four SFI activists student abduction college union election
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp