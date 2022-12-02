Kerala: Four held for abducting law student

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Poothotta police have arrested four SFI activists for allegedly abducting a college student and preventing her from filing nomination papers for the college union election. The car used for abducting the student was also seized by the police.

According to the police, the alleged incident took place at Poothotta Sree Narayana Law College. The student, Praveena was abducted by the SFI activists.

Praveena’s friend and neighbour, Rajeshwari Unnikrishnan, Atul Dev of Thalayolaparambu, Siddharth Shaji, of Kolenchery, and Gopika Suresh, of Chelamattom, have been arrested. The SFI workers abducted the student to prevent her from contesting in the union election.

