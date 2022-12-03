Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corp yet to pay fees, counsels approach court

However, the civic body didn’t comply and the lawyer was forced to file contempt of court proceedings.

Kochi Corporation building (File photo| ENS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Corporation has been at the receiving end of various issues related to civic matters in the city. Now, adding to the long list of accusations is the matter of the remuneration of its legal team.

The civic body has been taken to court by its lawyers over fees due to them. According to one of the lawyers, the corporation owes them around Rs 5 lakh. “I received part payment after I filed a petition with the High Court,” said advocate S Sudeesh Kumar, who represented the civic body for three years in the High Court and seven years in the lower courts.

“I had appeared on behalf of the corporation in various cases,” he said. According to Sudheesh, many other lawyers like him have approached the High Court. He first filed a writ petition with the High Court, which ordered the civic body to pay him his dues. However, the civic body didn’t comply and the lawyer was forced to file contempt of court proceedings.

“Following this, the civic body paid me part of the money due. However, the case to get back the remaining amount is ongoing,” said the lawyer.He alleged that the entire problems at the civic body are the result of an unholy nexus among government officials occupying various positions.

“The problems faced by the civic body are not political in nature. The politicians, irrespective of the party affiliations, have no idea about laws and guidelines associated with the corporation,” he said.To solve the problems at the civic body, first the corrupt officials need to be weeded out, he added.

