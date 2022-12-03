On the Moo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two days ago, I was out on routine work — scanning the city for interesting news and frames. Passing by the Durbar Hall Ground, a notice pasted in front of the nearby government veterinary centre caught my eye. It was on the ongoing foot-and-mouth disease vaccination drive for farm animals in the district.

Joy tightly holds one of his cows as the vet prepares to vaccinate it

The film Paltu Janwar had piqued my curiosity in me about the lives and tasks of vets and livestock inspectors. So I entered the centre to enquire about the vax drive. A doc and his team were busy operating on a hen.

“The plan is to curb the foot-and-mouth disease by 2025, and eradicate it by 2030,” says National Animal Disease Control Programme coordinator Rajana P M. “There are 1,08,061 cows and 10,029 buffalos in the district. Bovines aged above four months are vaccinated.”

The next morning, I teamed up with assistant field officer K N Prabhakaran and attendant Uthaman V P, who were out for the jab job. We set out to the house of Joy T J and Kunjimol at Vaduthala. The couple has 10 cows. These are the scenes from the outing. From there I travel to Kunjumon’s farm in Kalamassery.

