Home Cities Kochi

On the Moo

The film Paltu Janwar had piqued my curiosity in me about the lives and tasks of vets and livestock inspectors.

Published: 03rd December 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Joy hold on to one of his cows as Uthaman prepares the jab

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two days ago, I was out on routine work — scanning the city for interesting news and frames. Passing by the Durbar Hall Ground, a notice pasted in front of the nearby government veterinary centre caught my eye. It was on the ongoing foot-and-mouth disease vaccination drive for farm animals in the district. 

Joy tightly holds one of his cows as the vet prepares to vaccinate it

The film Paltu Janwar had piqued my curiosity in me about the lives and tasks of vets and livestock inspectors. So I entered the centre to enquire about the vax drive. A doc and his team were busy operating on a hen.  

“The plan is to curb the foot-and-mouth disease by 2025, and eradicate it by 2030,” says National Animal Disease Control Programme coordinator Rajana P M. “There are 1,08,061 cows and 10,029 buffalos in the district. Bovines aged above four months are vaccinated.”   

The next morning, I teamed up with assistant field officer K N Prabhakaran and attendant Uthaman V P, who were out for the jab job. We set out to the house of Joy T J and Kunjimol at Vaduthala. The couple has 10 cows. These are the scenes from the outing. From there I travel to Kunjumon’s farm in Kalamassery. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp