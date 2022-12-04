Home Cities Kochi

Fort Kochi becomes hotspot of drug rackets

As per the probe details, Vishnu sourced the LSD stamps from the network and sold them to Eric.

drugs, drug trafficking

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A police probe into a recent seizure of LSD stamps from a youth in Fort Kochi revealed how youngsters in the area are becoming agents of a drug network.

The probe found that an organised racket is bringing in huge quantities of LSD stamps that are in high demand among party-goers in Fort Kochi from Bengaluru and Goa, and retailing them to youngsters in smaller quantities. Police unearthed the modus operandi of the LSD trafficking network when they nabbed two persons, Eric Freddy, 22, of Mullavallappu, Fort Kochi, and Vishnu S, 23, of South Thamaraparambu, Kochi.

Though the accused tried for bail after their arrest, the sessions court dismissed their applications considering the gravity of the offence. “There is a network among the youth in the locality and the racket is using them to push LSD stamps into the market,” said an officer. While a group of youth acts as a touchpoint with the trafficking ring that bring in the LSD stamp to Kerala through various sources, others function as retailers for the drugs.

As per the probe details, Vishnu sourced the LSD stamps from the network and sold them to Eric. The police had recovered 14 LSD stamps kept hidden inside an almirah at the house of Eric, who allegedly confessed to using two LSD stamps. According to the FIR registered at the Fort Kochi police station, Eric bought 16 LSD stamps from Vishnu for Rs 9,600. “We are probing the money source by which he bought the contraband. We have seized his mobile phone to collect the details of those he has been in touch with for selling the LSD stamps,” an officer said.

