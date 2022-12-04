Travancore Devaswom Board claim on melsanthi posting unconstitutional, say petitioners

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The petitioners challenging the norms in the appointment of melsanthis on Saturday submitted before the Kerala High Court that the Travancore Devaswom Board’s (TDB) decision that ‘Malayala Brahmins’ alone are entitled to apply for the post of melsanthis (head priests) in Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples is a practice of ‘untouchability’.

“Sabarimala temple is a place where people of all creeds and castes from all over the country visit in great faith and devotion. We have to liberate the temple from this untouchability,” argued advocates G Mohan Gopal and T R Rajesh, counsel for the petitioners.

The object of the classification is based on the theory that non-Malayala Brahmins (and certain Brahmin communities) cannot be priests in these temples because of their low stature and lack of purity. As this is the same theory that underlies untouchability, the classification also violates Article 17 of the Constitution (prohibition of all forms of untouchability).

Seven petitions against the notification filed by priests from non-Brahmin communities, including Vishnu Narayanan’s, is pending in the High Court. A division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P G Ajithkumar heard the petitions at a special sitting on Saturday. The court adjourned the case to December 17 for hearing the stand of the state government in the matter.

According to the petitioners, the appointment to the posts of melsanthi is a secular act. Therefore, the posts could not be reserved for one particular community, especially in an institution administered by the government-controlled TDB. The TDB claim that the law laid down by the Supreme Court in ‘N Adithayan case’ does not apply to Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples is without any legal basis and deserves to be rejected.

