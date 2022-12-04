Woman from West Bengal attacked with machete in Kaloor, assailant escapes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A woman from West Bengal was attacked by a man armed with a machete on Azad Road, Kaloor, on Saturday. According to eyewitnesses, the incident played out in full public view around 11 am after an argument between the man and two women.

The man reportedly attempted to strike one of the women in the head with the machete. Her friend tried to intervene. But the former was severely injured in the attack. Sandhya, 25, also a native of West Bengal, was admitted to a private hospital in Ernakulam with bruises to her hand and back, said police.

The police have launched a search for the suspected assailant, Farooq, a native of West Bengal, who escaped on a motorcycle soon after the incident. Sandhya was working at a salon in Kaloor. “She and a friend were stopped by Farooq on Nilavarath Lane, on Azad Road, while they were walking to work. Following a verbal spat, he pulled out the machete and attacked Sandhya. However, both women resisted him but Sandhya suffered an injury to her hand. The attack was aimed at her neck,” a police officer said.

Upon noticing the melee, a few local residents rushed to the spot and tried to overpower the assailant. He, however, managed to escape. Sandhya, who was injured, fell to the side of the road and the people who arrived at the spot administered first aid and shifted her to a private hospital.

The woman sitting on

the road after she was

attacked

Sandhya is undergoing treatment. Forensic experts also reached the spot of the attack and carried out an examination. It is learned that Sandhya and Farooq were working together at a spa in Kollam. After cracks appeared in their friendship, Sandhya moved to Kochi a few days ago. Following this, Farooq, who got a job in Tripunithura, reached Kochi in search of Sandhya.

Sandhya started working at the spa in Kaloor eight days ago. She is staying in a house on Azad Road provided by the firm. Police said her colleagues also do not know much about Sandhya as she joined only a week ago.

Ernakulam North police have seized the machete and are examining CCTV images from the locality. Video footage collected from near the crime scene showed a pool of blood and the machete lying nearby.

