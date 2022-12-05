Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam District administration, Kochi corporation make plans to prep Biennale venues

A meeting held on Sunday assessed the situation in the areas from Fort Kochi to Mattancherry where the Kochi Muziris Biennale-2022 will be held.

Published: 05th December 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Muziris Biennale (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking into account the huge boost Kochi’s tourism sector will receive as part of the Biennale, District Collector Renu Raj, Corporation Mayor M Anilkumar and MLA K J Maxi held discussions on the preparations being carried out for the event. 

A meeting held on Sunday assessed the situation in the areas from Fort Kochi to Mattancherry where the Kochi Muziris Biennale-2022 will be held. The event will be conducted in 13 venues. The Biennale lasts for three months and a large crowd is expected in the days leading up to the beginning of the New Year.

According to Mayor Anilkumar, the corporation will take special initiative to clean the venues. “Additional efforts to remove seaweed from the beach have already begun. This work will continue in the coming days. The corporation will also install special bio-toilets in the area during the Biennale,” said the mayor. 

On December 10, the people’s representatives of the area and the RDO will assess the progress of the works being undertaken. 

